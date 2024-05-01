Body-cam video of police raid shown at trial of convicted killer now charged with battery: ‘This is crazy’

McHenry County Judge Mark Gerhardt starts the trial for Charles Gozzola on Monday, April 29, 2024. Gozzola is charged with aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony, and domestic battery with physical contact stemming from an alleged incident in Crystal Lake in January. In 2002, he was convicted of killing his then-wife and served prison time. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

On the second day of trial for a Wonder Lake man – who was convicted in 2002 of second-degree murder of his wife and is now accused of battery – witnesses testified they saw him intimidate and scream at a woman to get her into his vehicle parked outside a Crystal Lake fitness center.

Charles Gozzola, 49, detained in McHenry County jail, is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

Because of his past conviction, if Gozzola is found guilty on the Class 3 felony, he could be eligible for extended term sentencing of five to ten years in prison.

In 2002, he was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2000 shooting death of his wife, Beth Gozzola, in their home near Northbrook and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, Cook County records show.

[ Wonder Lake man killed his previous wife, but that doesn't count as a domestic battery conviction, judge rules ]

At trial Tuesday, Dan Buechner, of Cary, testified that on Jan. 31 of this year, he saw an “angry” Gozzola “berating and yelling” at the alleged victim in a “very, very loud” voice and say to her “ ‘hold my [expletive] hand.’ ”

The woman, Buechner said, looked “reluctant” to get into Gozzola’s truck. Beuchner also said he saw Gozzola throw a water bottle at the woman’s head.

Another witness, Rachel Leszczynski, of Crystal Lake, said she heard Gozzola, whom she described as being red-faced and looking angry, yelling at the woman, who did not speak back but looked as if she were “sulking” as she walked.

“He was yelling at her trying to grab her hand, she did not want to hold his hand” and pulled away, Leszczynski said. She also said she heard Gozzola scream at the woman saying, “ ‘This is my time at the gym and all you want to do is come here and [expletive] around.’ ” She also saw him chest bump the woman to get her into the truck, Leszczynski said.

Eyewitnesses, including a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy, testified Tuesday during the bench trial before Judge Mark Gerhardt.

Gozzola’s attorney, Clay Mitchell, sought to challenge witnesses’ details on what they saw and heard. The alleged victim took the stand Monday and said Gozzola did not hurt her and she does not feel afraid or threatened by him.

One witness called 911, but when a Crystal Lake police officer arrived Gozzola and the woman were gone. Officer Chris Sanders met with employees inside the fitness center and identified Gozzola as the man reported in the 911 call. Sanders testified about then speaking to Wonder Lake police and, concerned for the woman’s safety, put out a statewide alert on the truck. Wonder Lake Police Chief Lee Redlin said he found the car at Gozzola’s home still warm to the touch.

McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies also were called to the home. Video from a deputy’s body cam was played in court and showed officers preparing to break through the front door of the home after no one responded to knocking and ringing the bell. One deputy had a shield and another deputy is heard and seen on the video using a PA system announcing that the sheriff’s office is there and for Gozzola to come outside. When no one responded to the orders deputies broke through the front door. Gozzola and the woman, who were in an upstairs shower, came out to a second-floor landing, surprised to see officers and deputies on the first floor of their home.

Amidst the chaos, Gozzola, placed in handcuffs, yelled at officers and deputies, asking why they were there, saying, “Nobody here is hurt.” He also is heard on the video saying, “Can you tell me what’s going on? ... Can you tell me what this is about?” and “This is crazy.”

The trial is set to resume Wednesday afternoon.