Main Street rail crossing in Cary shut down for maintenance

Traffic is diverted around the rail crossing at Main Street and Route 14 on April 30, 2024, because of Union Pacific Railroad maintenance work. (Diana Wallace)

The railroad crossing at Route 14 and West Main Street in downtown Cary has been closed for maintenance by Union Pacific Railroad.

The closure is expected to remain until May 17, the village said in a news release. Main Street and the rest of downtown Cary remain open to local traffic and business, and a detour is set up around the work zone for vehicle traffic.

Metra trains are still traveling through the area, though Metra reported on its website that outbound trains on the Union Pacific Northwest Line could be delayed up to 30 minutes because of ongoing track construction. It was unclear if that referred specifically to the Cary construction. Riders were advised to listen for platform announcements for locations and delay times.