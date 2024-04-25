How to recycling everything from makeup to pet food bags: McHenry County 2024 Green Guide now available

The 2024 McHenry County Green Guide, now available online and in print, features the latest information on recycling appliances, electronics, motor oil, batteries, Styrofoam and more.

New in the 18th edition of the publication is a guide on recycling makeup, medicines and sharps and pet food bags, as well as I-PASS transponder disposal. There are also guest articles from Ashley Lange of the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County on the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling, and from Kelli Boeckmann of McHenry County Department of Health about new legislation regarding paint collection.

All categories have been updated with the latest recycling information, including tips on recycling plastic film and bags, aerosols, bulbs and more. Readers will also find details on multiple countywide electronics collection and shredding events.

As of the guide’s printing, there was no household hazardous waste collection scheduled for McHenry County, but those interested were encouraged to check with the McHenry County Health Department at mchenrycountyil.gov or the McHenry County College’s Sustainability Center at mchenry.edu/green for updates. The Green Guide offers other sources for household hazardous waste disposal in the area on page 8.

The Green Guide can be viewed online at the same Sustainaiblity Center site, mchenry.edu/green, and a print version can be requested by emailing sustainability@mchenry.edu. Print copies will also be available at local municipalities, township offices and libraries. A fully translated Spanish version is also available.

The Green Guide is published through a partnership between McHenry County College and the McHenry County Department of Health, along with local businesses, environmental groups and municipalities.