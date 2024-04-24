Harvard’s Tallulah Eichholz does it all in KRC win; Northwest Herald sports roundup Tuesday, April 23

Softball

Harvard 5, Woodstock 1: At Woodstock, Tallulah Eichholz struck out 17 batters and ripped a two-run homer in the seventh to lead the Hornets (6-9, 3-4) past the Blue Streaks (0-16, 0-7) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game on Tuesday.

Eichholz threw a one-hitter and walked one on 102 pitches. She drove in four of Harvard’s runs. Britta Livdahl had two hits and an RBI.

Woodstock’s Tipper Axelson nearly matched Eichholz’s strikeouts with 16. She allowed five hits and two earned runs and did not issue a walk.

Richmond-Burton 8, Johnsburg 0: At Richmond, Madison Kunzer was 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs as the Rockets (16-5, 6-2) beat the Skyhawks (9-10, 2-5) in their KRC game.

Rebecca Lanz was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Emerson Herrick was 2 for 4 with one RBI. Hailey Holtz struck out 12 batters and allowed five hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Kayla Riner was 2 for 3 for Johnsburg.

Marengo 15, Woodstock North 12: At Woodstock, the Indians (16-3, 6-0) ripped five homers in their KRC win over the Thunder (12-8, 6-2).

Emily White was 3 for 3 with two homers and five RBIs; Mia Feldt was 3 for 4 with two homers and five RBIs.

Gabby Christopher hit her 16th homer, leaving her one short of school record for a season, shared by Veronica Ruelius and Mariah Dionne. Marengo has 50 homers as a team.

Alyssa Pollnow was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

The Thunder’s Mackenzie Schnulle was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs. Aly Jordan was 3 for 5 with an RBI, Caylin Stevens was 2 for 3 with and RBI and three runs and Krista Herrmann and Allyson Schaid each knocked in two runs.

Huntley 19, Jacobs 1 (4 inn.): At Algonquin, the Red Raiders (16-5, 8-2) scored nine in the first and rolled past the Golden Eagles (3-14, 0-9) in their FVC game.

Sadie Svendsen was 3 for 4 with a pair of homers and six RBIs to lead the Raiders. Elly Winter and Meghan Ryan also homered.

Ryan was 4 for 5 with three RBIs, Lila Ginzycki was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Winter also drove in three.

Jianna Tanada hit a solo homer for the Eagles’ run.

Geneva 9, Crystal Lake South 8: At Geneva, Riley Travis was 3 for 4 with a double, homer and three RBIs as the Gators (1-17) fell to the Vikings in a nonconference game.

Stephanie Lesniewski was 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs for South, which took an 8-6 lead in the sixth, only to have Geneva come back with two runs for the victory.

Cary-Grove 14, Grayslake North 2: At Cary, the Trojans (8-10) scored 12 runs in the fourth as they beat the Knights in nonconference action.

Maddie Crick was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, giving her eight hits and 11 RBIs over the last two games without making an out.

Becca Weaver was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Addison Green was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Emily Green was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Aubrey Lonergan was 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Prairie Ridge 6, Hampshire 3: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (15-1, 9-1) hit three homers as they defeated the Whip-Purs (9-8, 3-5) in their FVC game.

Ady Kiddy, Autumn Ledgerwood and Emily Harlow all homered for Prairie Ridge. Kiddy was 2 for 2 and scored twice, Harlow was 2 for 3 and scored twice and Kendra Carroll was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Reese Mosolino struck out nine and allowed seven hits for a complete-game win.

Bria Riebel was 3 for 3 and scored for Hampshire and Mia Robinson was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Harvest Christian 28, Alden-Hebron 18: At Hebron, Brooke Slepchevic was 3 for 5 with four RBIs as the Giants (2-5, 2-2) fell to the Lions in a Northeastern Athletic Conference game.

Hannah Reiter was 3 for 6 with an RBI, Maddy Mayerck was 2 for 3 and Jessica Webber, Marissa Johnson and Rileigh Gaddini each had two RBIs.

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 14, Johnsburg 5: At Crystal Lake, Karson Stiefer homered and drove in five runs to lead the Wolves (11-9) past the Skyhawks (3-18) in their nonconference game.

Stiefer was 3 for 3 for the game. Riley Golden was 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI and three runs. Gabe Porter was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and Joseph Stanish was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Jack Nelson was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Skyhawks and Riley Johnson drove in two runs.

Wheaton Academy 13, Marian Central 8: At West Chicago, Michael Wickersham and Brodee Vermette each drove in three runs for the Hurricanes (5-14, 0-7) in their Chicagoland Christian Conference loss to the Warriors.

Adam Wrzos was 3 for 5 with an RBI for Marian.

St. Patrick 5, Hampshire 4: At Chicago, Jaryd Vence was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as the Whip-Purs (12-6) fell to the Shamrocks in their nonconference game.

Vence homered in the top of the seventh to bring the Whips within one run. Vence’s two hits were the only two for Hampshire.

Harvest Christian 29, Alden-Hebron 4 (4 inn.): At Hebron, Ben Vole drove in two runs as the Giants (4-4, 4-3) fell to the Lions in their NAC game.

Girls Soccer

Crystal Lake Central 6, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, Olivia Anderson and Addison Schaffer each had two goals in the first half as the Tigers (11-2-1) beat the Gators (7-6) in their FVC game.

Brooklynn Carlson and Mayah Aevermann both scored in the second half. Jilliam Mueller had two assists, while Schaffer, Lizzie Gray, Chelsea Iles and Hadley Ferrero each had one.

The Tigers’ Addison Cleary got the shutout in net.

Cary-Grove 2, Prairie Ridge 1: At the MAC Center in Ridgefield, the Trojans (5-3-3, 3-2) scored in the second overtime to beat the Wolves in their FVC game.

C-G’s Brynn Harasimowicz scored in the second half and Taylor Hamann scored the game-winner in the second overtime.

Malania Kurth had an assist for the Trojans and Ainsley Kemp had five saves in goal.

Jacobs 1, Dundee-Crown 1: At Algonquin, Gabby Wojtarowicz scored for the host Golden Eagles who tied the Chargers in their FVC game.

Boys Lacrosse

Jacobs 10, Carmel 8: At Algonquin, Will Von Eyser scored six goals as the Golden Eagles (2-8) picked up a win against the Corsairs.

Jacobs scored seven times in the second quarter and held on for the win. Daniel Curren and Derik Kimbrough had two goals each for Jacobs.

Jack Pickens had five assists, while Curran and Von Eyser each had one for the Eagles.

Hinsdale Central 10, Huntley 9 (OT): At Huntley, the Red Raiders came up short against the Red Devils in a back-and-forth game.

Marian Central 10, Dundee-Crown 5: At Carpentersville, the Hurricanes defeated the Chargers in their game.

Boys Tennis

Crystal Lake Central 5, McHenry 2: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers won at No. 3 singles and all four doubles matches to grab an FVC dual-match win over the Warriors.

Girls Track and Field

Woodstock 81, Sandwich 59, Plano 29: At Woodstock, Anna Crenshaw won the shot put and discus as the Blue Streaks won the KRC triangular meet.

Sophia Mendoza (100), Hallie Steponaitis (high jump) and Mia Foss (triple jump) also had wins for Woodstock.

Richmond-Burton 65, Johnsburg 55.5, Harvard 36.5: At Richmond, Alexia Spatz won the 800 and 1,600 as the Rockets won the KRC triangular meet.

Jasmine McCaskel (200), Kaylin Lotz (400), Savannah Wells (3,200) and Sahanna Doherty (triple jump) also had wins for R-B.

Johnsburg’s Anna Elfering won the shot put and discus, while Caitlyn Casella (100), Abby Balacek (hig jump) and Lila Duck (long jump) picked up wins.

Harvard’s Grace Latterell won the pole vault.

Woodstock North 79, Marengo 58: At Marengo, Lauren Bieszczad (high jump, 400) and Victoria Grant (100, 200) had double wins for the Thunder in a KRC dual win over the Indians.

Dani Hansen (triple jump), Abbie Manoso (long jump), Chloe Albrecht (pole vault), Brenna McConnell (discus), Ashley Janeczko (shot put), Bella Borta (100 high hurdles) and Maddie Mock (3,200) also had wins for North.

Marengo got firsts from Olivia Walter (300 hurdles), Nicole Czepczynski (800) and Amy Smith (1,600).

Boys Track and Field

Woodstock 97.5, Sandwich 47, Plano 38.5: At Woodstock, Nolan Van Hoorn (100, long jump), Charlie Gilmore (200, high jump) and Milo McLeer (1,600, 3,200) all had two wins for the Blue Streaks in their KRC triangular victory.

Ishan Patel (800) and Tyler Moon (shot put) and Colton Medley (110 high hurdles) also had wins.

Richmond-Burton 106.5 Harvard 36.5, Johnsburg 30: At Richmond, Logan Molczan won the long and triple jumps and Jack Martens won the 100 and 200 to lead the Rockets to the KRC triangular win.

Other R-B winners were Nate Moreno (400), Jacob Farmer (800), Tristen Miller (1,600), Angus McClellan (3,200) and Noah Gammel (300 hurdles).

Johnsburg got wins from Brett Centnarowicz (shot put, discus), Josh Kaunas (high jump) and Jared Lopez (pole vault).

Harvard’s Bernard Bahnsen won the 100 high hurdles.

Woodstock North 73, Marengo 69: At Marengo, George Kingos (100), Dominikon Okwong (400), Braelan Creighton (pole vault) and Mikey Pintor (long jump) won for the Thunder in the KRC dual victory.

Marengo’s Marcus Ray won the 1,600 and 3,200 and Rune Boyd won the shot put and discus. Jackson Heimsoth (200), Cooper Lopez (800), Ryan Grismer (110 high hurdles), Grant Aubry (300 hurdles), Pablo Herrera (high jump) and Connor Sacco (triple jump) all had wins for the Indians.

Juco Baseball

McHenry County College 11-11, Elgin Community College 1-1: At Crystal Lake, the Scots (30-10, 11-0) gave coach Jared Wacker his 500th career win and sewed up the Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference title with a sweep of the Spartans.

Wacker has been at MCC for 13 seasons and coached at Rock Valley for one season prior to that, where his team won 20 games.

Dylan Petrey allowed an earned run and struck out five in the opener for the win.

Owen Nowak homered and drove in four runs, while Jackson Dibble also homered and knocked in two.

Lleyton Grubich struck out seven, allowed five hits, no walks and no earned runs in the second game.

Blake Stempowski homered and drove in two runs, Ryan Skwared and Matt Armstrong both were 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI and Dibble and Caden Guenther each knocked in two runs.