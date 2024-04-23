Richmond-Burton girls soccer wins KRC regular-season title: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 10, Plano 1: At Plano, the Rockets (10-2-1, 6-0 KRC) secured the Kishwaukee River Conference regular-season championship with a win against the Reapers. R-B has not lost a conference game in the past four seasons.

Maddie Seyller scored five goals for R-B and Layne Frericks added three. Frericks also had five assists. Mckenzie Ragusca and Abby Leslie had the other two goals, and Taylor Labay made one save.

2024 KRC Champions! Super proud of this group going a perfect 6-0 in conference. This group of Seniors went all 4 years without losing a conference match. What a incredible run ladies but plenty more work to do! pic.twitter.com/L6dIQUbXqZ — RB Soccer (@rbchs_soccer) April 22, 2024

Johnsburg 6, Harvard 0: At Johnsburg, Wynne Oeffling had a hat trick for the Skyhawks (10-3, 4-2) in their KRC win against the Hornets.

Liz Smith scored two goals and Lauren McQuiston had one. Oeffling and Mackenzie McQuiston both added two assists. Sophie Person made two saves.

Marian Central 8, Marengo 1: At Marengo, Adriana Wrzos recorded five goals as the Hurricanes (5-3-1) cruised to a nonconference win over the Indians.

Sadie Gerstenkorn added two goals for Marian and Natalee Henkel had one. Anna Lingle made three saves.

Softball

Crystal Lake Central 4, Huntley 3: At Huntley, Oli Victorine held the Red Raiders (15-5, 7-2) to two hits in a Fox Valley Conference win for the Tigers (11-5, 6-3). Victorine allowed three runs (none earned) in a complete game with eight strikeouts and four walks.

Giada Motto had a double and two RBIs for Central, Makayla Malone was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, and Liv Shaw drove in one run.

Aubrina Adamik (2 for 2) had both hits for Huntley and had two RBIs. Makayla Rasmussen allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and Gretchen Huber tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Dundee-Crown 8, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, McKayla Anderson tossed a one-hitter with 19 strikeouts for the Chargers (11-0, 6-3) in their FVC win over the Gators (1-16, 0-9). Riley Travis had a home run with one out in the seventh inning for South’s only hit and run.

Jordyn Jeffs had a double and three RBIs for D-C. Alyssa Gale had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI, and Lily Peters knocked in two runs.

McHenry 6, Hampshire 5: At Hampshire, the Warriors (10-7, 6-3) rallied for three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to come back and beat the Whip-Purs (9-7, 3-4) in their FVC game.

Vanessa Burke was 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and an RBI, Maddie Gillund had a double and three RBIs, and Haylie Townsend had a double and scored twice. Natalie Bender got the win, allowing five runs in seven innings with five strikeouts.

Alexa Schuring was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Hampshire. Bria Riebel (2 for 4) had a double, two runs scored and an RBI, and Ali LeBlanc had a double and two runs scored.

Prairie Ridge 10, Jacobs 0 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (14-1, 8-1) scored eight first-inning runs in their FVC win against the Golden Eagles (3-13, 0-8).

Ady Kiddy was 3 for 3 with three runs scored, two RBIs and her eighth homer of the season. Kendra Carroll (2 for 3) had two RBIs and Mary Myers had a double and two runs scored. Emma Dallas earned the win, tossing five shutout innings with three strikeouts.

Woodstock North 5, Plano 4: At Woodstock, the Thunder (12-7, 6-1) held on to beat the Reapers in their KRC game.

Makayla Nordahl went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. She also earned the win, allowing four runs (one earned) in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and five walks.

Georgia Wedlock had two hits and an RBI and Krista Herrmann had a double and an RBI. Aly Jordan added a triple.

Marian Central 10, Woodstock 3: At Woodstock, Christine Chmiel fired 15 strikeouts for the host Hurricanes (8-8) in a nonconference win against the Blue Streaks (0-15-1). Chmiel allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings.

Natalia Lara, Claire Ostrowski and Brooke Telmanik scored two runs apiece for Marian. Woodstock’s Jade Sanders hit her fifth home run and was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Harvard 22, Round Lake 0 (4 inn.): At Round Lake, Aideliz Renteria and Manhatyn Brincks each hit homers for the Hornets (5-9) in a nonconfernece win against the Panthers.

Renteria had four RBIs and two runs scored and Broncos drove in two runs and scored three times. Britta Livdahl had a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Nayeli Sanchez struck out eight over four shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks.

Baseball

Cary-Grove 7, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, Charlie Taczy threw 85 pitches and struck out six for a complete-game victory as the Trojans (10-9, 5-5) beat the Wolves (10-9, 2-8) in their FVC game.

Taczy was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Brock Iverson was 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs. Peyton Seaburg was 2 for 4 with an RBI for C-G.

Crystal Lake South 15, Crystal Lake Central 5 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, James Carlson was 4 for 4 with three doubles and five RBIs as the Gators (10-7, 4-6) ended a five-game skid with their win over the Tigers (6-8, 3-5).

Dayton Murphy was 2 for 2 and had an RBI, Yandel Ramirez knocked in three runs and Carson Trivellini had two RBIs.

Jaden Obaldo was 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Tigers.

Huntley 11, Hampshire 6: At Hampshire, Haiden Janke was 2 for 5 with three RBIs as the Red Raiders (18-1, 10-0) defeated the Whip-Purs (12-5, 4-4) in their FVC game.

It was Huntley’s 10th consecutive win.

AJ Putty was 2 for 4 with a homer and an RBI. T.J. Jakubowski was 2 for 3 and scored three runs and Kyle Larson had two RBIs.

Josh Rudnick, Colby Aschenbach and Drew Borkowski threw four shutout innings in relief.

Anthony Karbowski and Ari Fivelson each drove in two runs for the Whips.

Jacobs 4, Dundee-Crown 1: At Algonquin, Luke Gormsen and Jacob Torres combined for the win for the Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-3) in their FVC game against the Chargers (3-19, 0-11).

Cam Schmeiser was 3 for 4 for D-C.

Matt Scardina drove in a run for the Eagles.

Plano 13, Harvard 12: At Harvard, the Hornets (5-14, 0-10) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth and came up just short against the Reapers (14-7, 10-2) in their KRC game.

Evan Martin was 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs. Logan Nulle was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Ryan Bennett was 2 for 5 with an RBI.

Richmond-Burton 3, Marengo 1: At Richmond, Ryan Junge struck out nine and threw 86 pitches for a two-hit victory as the Rockets (16-6, 7-4) beat the Indians (15-8, 8-3) in their KRC game.

Dylan Radke had an RBI for the Rockets.

Andrew Johnson struck out six batters over six innings for the Indians. Robert Heuser knocked in a run.

Woodstock 3, Johnsburg 1: At Woodstock, Trevor Cote doubled and drove in two runs as the Blue Streaks (7-12, 5-3) beat the Skyhawks (3-17, 2-9) in their KRC game.

Everett Flannery had an RBI and Sam Chapman struck out nine over five innings. Sonny Marsalla threw two scoreless innings for the save.

Riley Johnson was 2 for 4 for the Skyhawks.

Sandwich 6, Woodstock North 5: At Sandwich, Tristan Schaffter was 2 for 4 with three RBIs as the Thunder (4-12, 4-6) lost to the Indians (10-4, 6-1) in their KRC game.

Jack Wollpert was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Cade Blaksley was 2 for 4.

Wheaton Academy 12, Marian Central 2: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (5-13, 0-6) got a hit each from Colin Kowalsky and Bryce Kowall in their Chicagoland Christian Conference loss to the Warriors.

Girls lacrosse

Lake Forest 10, Crystal Lake Central co-op 9 (2OT): At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (10-2) suffered only their second loss of the season to the Scouts in double overtime.

Anna Starr scored five goals and Fiona Lemke had four.

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove 6, Grayslake Central 1: At Grayslake, the Trojans swept all four doubles matches in their nonconfernece win over the Rams.

Noah Marrano and Nathan Deal (No. 1 doubles), Derek Passaglia and Ryan Dixon (No. 2), Chris Ptaszek and Lincoln Karlovsky (No. 3) and Zach Nygren and Gavin Henriquez (No. 4) each won in straight sets.

Jackson Karlovsky won at No. 2 singles and Leo Petropoulos won at No. 3 singles.

Hampshire 5, McHenry 2: At McHenry, the Whips defeated the Warriors in their FVC dual.

Hampshire won all four doubles matches, getting wins from Nicholas Adam and Ryan Regalado (No. 1), Jake Notter and Joaquin Cortes (No. 2), Owen Hahn and Chris Roth (No. 3) and Alex Espinosa and John Kakareka (No. 4). Nicolas Roeder added a win at No. 3 singles.

Nate Neufeld (No. 1) and Mohsin Rizvi (No. 2) won at singles for McHenry.