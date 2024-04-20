Huntley baseball beats Hampshire on walk-off wild pitch: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Huntley 1, Hampshire 0: At Huntley, Travis Dudycha scored off a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Red Raiders a walk-off Fox Valley Conference win. Red Raiders starter Mason Leske threw 6⅓ shutout innings, striking out five batters while allowing two hits. Josh Rudnick earned the win for Huntley (16-1, 9-0) after striking out both batters he faced.

Whip-Purs starter Anthony Karbowski threw a complete game, striking out nine batters and not allowing an earned run off two hits for Hampshire (12-3, 4-3).

Burlington Central 2, McHenry 1: At Burlington, the Rockets held on late to earn a FVC win. AJ Payton scored the go-ahead run in the third inning when he drove in two runners off a single to left field.

Central starter Elliott Alecia earned the win after throwing four shutout innings, not allowing an earned run off four hits. Brady Gilroy earned the save for the Rockets (11-5, 7-2) after throwing three innings in relief, striking out two and allowing one hit.

Ryan Nagel gave the Warriors (14-4, 5-3) a 1-0 lead in the first when he scored on a double steal. McHenry starter Bryson Elbrecht struck out 10 batters over five innings, allowing one earned run off three hits.

Prairie Ridge 9, Cary-Grove 7: At Cary, the Wolves scored six runs in the top of the seventh to take their FVC matchup. Gabriel Winkelman started the inning by driving in two runs off a single, Conner Pollasky brought in two off a double to right field while Ryan Myers and Connor Innis each drove in a run.

Jack Dahlem came in to earn the win for the Wolves (9-8, 2-7) after throwing 2 ⅔ innings or relief. He struck out two batters and allowed two earned runs off five hits.

Brock Iverson hit a home run for the Trojans (8-9, 4-5) Jacob Duvall brought in two runs off one hit.

Crystal Lake Central 20, Crystal Lake South 11: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers outlasted the Gators in a slugfest. Sean Kempf brought in four runs, including three off a home run, while James Dreher drove in another four runs for Central (7-8, 4-5).

Xander Shevchenko brought in three runs for the Gators (9-6, 3-6) while Tony Amici drove in two more.

Marengo 12, Hinckley-Big Rock 0 (5 inn.): At Marengo, the Indians had 15 hits and used a strong pitching performance from Robert Heuser to earn a nonconference win. Heuser threw a complete game shutout, striking out seven batters, allowing three hits while driving in a run.

Andrew Johnson and Alten Bergbreiter each brought in two runs for Marengo (15-7, 8-2) while Quinn Lechner, Michael Kirchhoff, Aaron Schroeder and Cody Stallings each finished with an RBI.

Woodstock 9, Harvard 2: At Harvard, Sonny Marsalla hit a home run, drove in two runs off three hits while Sam Chapman drove in three runs to pick up a Kishwaukee River Conference win. Noah Rodriguez earned the win for the Blue Streaks (6-12, 4-3) after striking out nine batters and not allowing an earned run off six hits over six innings.

Landon Crone collected two hits and drove in a run for the Hornets (4-13, 0-9).

Jacobs 10, Dundee-Crown 5: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles used a five-run fourth inning to take control of their FVC matchup. Paulie Rudolph and Gage Martin each finished with two RBIs for Jacobs (12-4, 5-3) while Kayden Wagenaar picked up the win after throwing 4⅔ innings, striking out four batters with no earned runs allowed.

Jared Russell, Hayden DeMarsh and Logan Gutierrez each finished with an RBI for the Chargers (2-17, 0-9).

Softball

Huntley 5, McHenry 0: At Huntley, Lyla Ginczycki hit a home run and drove in two runs to lead the Red Raiders to an FVC win. Meghan Ryan drove in another two runs off two hits, Alyssa Bonner added another while Gretchen Huber threw a complete game shutout for Huntley (15-4, 7-1), striking out six batters.

Vanessa Buske had two hits for the Warriors (8-6, 5-3).

Harvard 12, Woodstock 2 (5 inn.): At Harvard, the Hornets scored six runs in the fifth inning to run away with a KRC win. Manhatyn Brincks brought in three runs off three hits for the Hornets while Tallulah Eichholz drove in two more. Nayeli Sanchez and Eichholz combined to strike out seven batters for the Hornets (4-7, 2-2) and allow two earned runs.

Tipper Axelson drove in a run for the Blue Streaks (0-11-1, 0-6).

Marengo 9, Richmond-Burton 6: At Richmond, Lilly Kunzer hit a grand slam and Gabby Christopher hit another home run to lead the Indians to a KRC win. Kunzer started and struck out three batters for Marengo (9-3, 2-0) while Jozsa Christiansen earned the win after four innings of relief, striking out three batters.

Jocelyn Hird and Sydney Hird each drove in two runs for the Rockets (14-5, 5-3).

Dundee-Crown 15, Grayslake Central 10: At Carpentersville, the Chargers scored six unanswered runs and Faith Dierwechter hit two home runs to pick up a FVC win. Annabelle Pederson brought in five runs while Dierwechter brought in four runs for D-C (10-9, 5-3).

Kirkland Hiawatha 15, Alden-Hebron 5 5 (inn.): At Kirkland, Brooke Slepchevic drove in two runs while Jess Webber and Olivia Klein each brought in one in a loss on the road.

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 7, Grant 0: At Johnsburg, Liz Smith knocked in a hat trick to help the Skyhawks win their nonconference matchup. Aliyah Anderson, Charlie Eastland, Wynne Oeffling and Lauren McQuiston each scored for Johnsburg (9-3).

Lake Zurich 3, Huntley 0: At the Prospect Invitational, the Red Raiders (7-3-2) couldn’t hang on in their invitational opener.

University 4, McHenry 0: At the Prospect Invitational, the Warriors dropped their invitational opener.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 23, Burlington Central 2: At Crystal Lake, Anna Starr scored five goals to keep the Tigers undefeated in FVC play. Fiona Lemke, Colleen Dunlea and Ella Trudeau each scored three times for the Tigers (10-1, 3-0).

Girls track and field

Wauconda Invitational: At Wauconda, Hampshire won the seven-team invitational with 142 points. Ella Perrone won the 400 meters (59.87 seconds), Annabelle Haskins took the 3,200 (12:20.93), Hailey Wilson won the 300 hurdles (50.50) and Hailey Homola won the shot put (9.54 meters).

The 4x200 relay team (Ava Garcia, Kassidy Papa, Hailey Caraway and Malaya Ligon) won in 1:49.84 and the 4x400 team (Natassa Papadakis, Hannah Jones, Kaley Byhre and Rylie Wilson) took the event in 10:17.53.

Boys track and field

Lake Zurich Invitational: At Lake Zurich, Huntley finished fourth with 61 points while Burlington Central took 11th with 38. The Red Raiders’ 4x200 team (Lex Giron, Dominic Giuseffi, Vinny Costa and Noah Van De Voorde) won.