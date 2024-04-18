Marengo’s Michael Kirchhoff throws no-hitter in win: Northwest Herald sports roundup Wednesday

Baseball

Marengo 13, Johnsburg 0 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Michael Kirchhoff threw a five-inning no-hitter and drove in three runs on three hits to lead the Indians to a Kishwaukee River Conference shutout Wednesday. Kirchhoff struck out six batters and walked four for Marengo (13-7, 8-2 KRC).

Quinn Lechner, Andrew Johnson and Cody Stallings each brought in two runs for the Indians.

Hampshire 10, Crystal Lake South 0 (6 inn.): At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs made the most of their eight hits to shut out the Gators. Dominic Borecky drove in three runs on one hit, and Wilson Wemhoff knocked in two more.

Jack Schane threw a shutout, striking out five batters and not allowing an earned run off two hits for the Whips (12-2, 4-2).

Liam Sullivan and Carson Trivellini each had a hit for the Gators (9-5, 3-5).

McHenry 12, Dundee-Crown 9: At Carpentersville, the Warriors overcame an eight-run fifth inning by the Chargers to pick up an FVC win. Kaden Wasniewski hit a two-run home run and drove in four runs for McHenry (14-3, 5-2), and Payton Sensabaugh and Jack Stecker each drove in two.

Wasniewski came in and earned the win after throwing 2 ⅓ innings in relief, striking out five batters and not allowing an earned run on two hits.

Jared Russell and Blake Green each drove in a run for the Chargers (2-16, 0-8).

Huntley 3, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders used timely hitting and strong pitching to stay undefeated in FVC play. Griffin Goldstein drove in a run in the second on a single for Huntle, Quinn Drews hit a home run in the fourth, and TJ Jakubowski singled in a run in the fifth.

Drew Burkowski, Colby Aschenbach and Josh Rudnick combined to shut out the Wolves on four hits and five strikeouts.

Karson Stiefer, Conner Pollasky and Vic Flores each had a hit for Prairie Ridge (8-8, 1-7).

Woodstock North 14, Harvard 2 (6 inn.): At Harvard, the Thunder scored nine runs in the sixth to capture their KRC game. Ethan Anderson and Jack Wollpert each drove in three runs for North (4-10-1, 4-4), and AJ Cohen threw a complete game, striking out nine batters and allowing two earned runs on four hits.

Adam Cooke and Eltan Powles each drove in a run for the Hornets (4-12, 0-8).

Sandwich 18, Richmond-Burton 8: At Richmond, the Rockets couldn’t come back in their KRC game. Joe Larsen, Aiden Wicinski, Ray Hannemann, Ryan Scholberg and Cooper Nagel each drove in a run for the Rockets (13-6, 4-4).

Woodstock 8, Plano 6: At Woodstock, Trevor Cote hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth to lead the Blue Streaks to a KRC win. Logan Wisner and Landen Stoltz each finished with two RBIs.

Woodstock starter Everett Flannery threw 5 ⅓ innings and struck out five batters, while Sonny Marsalla earned the win after not allowing an earned run in 1 ⅔ innings for the Blue Streaks (5-11, 3-3).

Softball

Prairie Ridge 10, Crystal Lake Central 0 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Reese Mosolino threw a six-inning no-hitter to lead the Wolves past the Tigers. Mosolino struck out nine batters and walked one for Prairie Ridge (10-1, 5-1).

Kendra Carroll drove in three runs, while Kylie Carroll and Mary Myers each finished with two RBIs.

Oli Victorine drew a walk for Central (9-4, 4-3).

Cary-Grove 15, Crystal Lake South 4 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, seven Trojans drove in a run in a commanding FVC win. Annika Dykstra drove in two runs for C-G (5-7, 4-3), and Mia Olson threw a complete game, striking out five batters and allowing one earned run on four hits.

Natalie Salberg and Lyla Haase each brought in a run for South (0-10, 0-8).

Huntley 4, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, the Red Raiders scored two late runs to pick up the FVC win. Meghan Ryan broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the sixth with a single to right field, and Lyla Ginczycki made it 4-2 with a single to left field.

Makayla Rasmussen earned the win after coming in for three innings of relief, striking out three batters and not allowing a run on one hit for Huntley (14-4, 6-1).

Faith Dierwechter drove in a run for the Chargers (8-9, 4-3).

McHenry 11, Jacobs 0 (5 inn.): At McHenry, Maddie Gillund drove in three runs on three hits to lead the Warriors to an FVC win. Tatum Kornfeind and Chloe Clark each finished with two RBIs for McHenry (8-4, 5-1). Channing Keppy and Natalie Bender combined to strike out five batters and not allow an earned run on three hits.

Molly Hoch, Vanessa Minasola and Aliyah Escareno each collected a hit for the Golden Eagles (2-10, 0-6).

Woodstock North 11, Woodstock 1 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Kylee Nicholson struck out 11 batters, threw a complete game and drove in three runs for the Thunder in the crosstown KRC battle. Caylin Stevens drove in three runs for North (7-5, 3-0), while Emily Maxwell, Krista Herrmann, Jo Jo Vermett and Allyson Schaid each finished with an RBI.

Emma Douglas drove in a run for the Blue Streaks (0-9-1, 0-4).

Richmond-Burton 6, Harvard 1: At Richmond, Hailey Holtz struck out 15 batters and threw a complete game in the Rockets’ KRC win. Sydney Hird and Jocelyn Hird each knocked in two runs for the Rockets (12-4, 4-1).

Emilee Bush had two hits for Harvard (3-7, 1-2).

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 8, Marengo 0: At Richmond, the Rockets earned a share of the KRC title with a commanding win over the Indians. Layne Frericks, Nicole Mendlik and Abby Leslie each scored twice while Ella Pipes and Addison Sell added a goal for RB (10-1-1, 5-0).

Johnsburg 7, Woodstock 1: At Woodstock, Liz Smith netted a hat trick to help the Skyhawks pick up a KRC win. Wynne Oeffling and Mackenzie McQuiston each added two goals for Johnsburg (8-3, 3-2).

Harvard 3, Plano 1: At Harvard, Yasmin Paredes scored twice in the Hornets’ KRC win. Lyzette Aquino added a goal, and Jarithsie Mercado made five saves.

Boys lacrosse

Cary-Grove 15, Prospect 5: At Cary, the Trojans (6-2) put on an offensive clinic in a nonconference win.

Girls lacrosse

Hoffman Estates 7, McHenry 1: At McHenry, the Warriors (0-4) couldn’t pick up a nonconference win.

Crystal Lake Central co-op 3, Huntley 2: At Huntley, Central (9-1, 2-0) held on to stay undefeated in FVC action.

Hampshire co-op 18, Burlington Central 7: At Burlington, the Whips (3-5, 1-2) picked up their first FVC win of the season.

Boys tennis

McHenry 6, Grant 1: At McHenry, the Warriors picked up a nonconference win. Nathan Neufeld, Moshin Rizvi and Owen Miller each won their singles matches for McHenry. Will Lard/Lachlan Gardon, Alex Rudzki/Ivan Petkov and Aidan Kuzmiak/Matt Zurawski took their double matches.

Cary-Grove 7, Grayslake North 0: At Cary, the Trojans swept their nonconference matchup. Bryce Schechtman, Jackson Karlovsky and Leo Petropoulos each won their singles matches. Noah Marrano/Nate Deal, Derek Passaglia/Ryan Dixan, Chris Ptaszek/Lincoln Karlovsky and Zach Nygren/Owen Lonergan each won their doubles matches.

Boys volleyball

Harlem 2, Huntley 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders were swept 25-11, 25-18.