Jacobs High graduate looks to break world record in international powerlifting competition

Algonquin native Andy Cabindol started powerlifting about four years ago when he was attending District 300′s Harry D. Jacobs High School. Now 20, he will be competing on the international stage with a goal of not just winning, but also breaking a world record.

Cabindol placed second in his weight class at the Powerlifting America University Nationals in Reno, Nevada, last month, which was his first time competing at a national level.

After his performance in Reno, Cabindol was invited to be one of 32 student athletes representing Team USA at the International University Sports Federation’s World University Powerlifting Championships. The international competition will be held from July 23 to 27 in Tartu, Estonia. Cabindol describes the federation, known by the acronym of its name in French, FISU, as the “Olympics, but for [athletes in] college.”

At the national competition, Cabindol bench-pressed 325 pounds, unofficially beating the world record. Since world records are only officially recorded at international competitions, Cabindol aims to repeat that feat and make it into the world record books.

“I actually didn’t know what weight I was doing in the moment,” he said. “For me mentally, I personally don’t like looking at those numbers.”

Cabindol fell in love with the sport because it was motivating to see his progress, he said.

“It’s really fun because with powerlifting specifically, you can see your progress with the numbers that you’re lifting,” he said. “It’s a very tangible sport, I’d say. Very analytical, too.”

Since Cabindol is responsible for covering all expenses to attend the competition in Estonia. from air travel to registration fees, he is asking the community for help. He started a GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/andy-powerlifting-worlds in hopes of help in covering those costs, which he estimates to be $3,820. So far, Cabindol raised over $1,000.

Cabindol had goals to compete internationally only about eight months ago, coach Nick Lin said. To see him accomplish that in such a short amount of time has been “rewarding,” he said.

Andy Cabindol holding his 2nd place medal and official invite to Team USA. (Photo provided by Lucas Farol)

“I think Andy is the type of person who has big goals,” Lin said. “I think it speaks to his conviction.”

His friends from Jacobs High School, from which he graduated in 2022, have been very supportive of his journey, Cabindol said. He hopes his story will inspire others from his hometown to become professional powerlifters, too.

“I know how many people at Jacobs also wanted to become elite powerlifters,” he said. “It could motivate or inspire other students to take on this journey.”

Cabindol is a sophomore studying interactive media arts at New York University Tisch School of the Arts. He is still trying to balance his time being an athlete while attending the art school. “It feels like there’s no free time,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Cabindol is focused on succeeding at the World University Championships and breaking the bench press world record officially this time.

“I’m pretty confident that he can win Worlds,” Lin said. “But we’ll just have to wait and let it play out.”