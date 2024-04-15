McHenry County Animal Control to hold low-cost rabies vaccine clinics

The McHenry County Department of Health’s Animal Control Division will hold three low-cost rabies vaccination clinics April 16, May 14 and May 21 at the McHenry County Animal Control and Adoption Center, 100 N. Virginia St. in Crystal Lake.

These clinics are by appointment only, with registration available online at bit.ly/mcac-clinics. For information, call 815-459-6222.

Cash is the only form of payment that will be accepted at the clinics. Clinics are available for both cats and dogs and will be offered at the following times:

Tuesday, April 16: 1 to 4 p.m. (dogs only)

Tuesday, May 14: 1 to 4 p.m. (cats only)

Tuesday, May 21: 1 to 4 p.m. (dogs only)

Special package pricing is being offered for fixed animals. All animals attending one of the clinics will be microchipped unless a previous microchip is registered or scanned during the event.

All dogs must be leashed, and all cats must be in a carrier when arriving for their appointments. Do not bring animals that are in heat.

Information about the bite history for dogs that are easily stressed will be requested when making an appointment. Owners are responsible for putting a muzzle on any dog that needs one before their appointment.