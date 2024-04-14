Johnsburg, R-B get gems in KRC doubleheader: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday

BASEBALL

Johnsburg 1-0, Richmond-Burton 0-4: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks and Rockets both had a pitching gem in their Kishwaukee River Conference doubleheader split.

In the first game, Evan Pohl struck out eight and allowed five hits with a complete game as the Skyhawks (2-13, 1-5) got the win. Ashton Stern had an RBI hit for Johnsburg’s lone run.

R-B (12-5, 3-3) got a no-hitter from freshman Grayson Morningstar in the second game as he struck out eight and walked only one.

Ryan Scholberg was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Ryan Junge also knocked in a run.

Cary-Grove 11, Deerfield 8: At Deerfield, Charlie Taczy doubled and homered and drove in five runs as the Trojans (7-6) defeated the Warriors in a nonconference game.

Ryan Boutwell threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Keenan Krysh struck out five over two innings, allowing one run in relief.

Peyton Seaburg was 2 for 4 with an RBI for C-G.

Huntley 5, Lake Zurich 3: At Lake Zurich, Haiden Janke ripped a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Red Raiders (12-1) beat the Bears in a nonconference game.

T.J. Jakubowski doubled in a run in the seventh for Huntley. Travis Dudycha struck out two in the seventh for the save.

Jacobs 4, Conant 2: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (10-3) scored twice in the sixth to beat the Cougars in nonconference action.

Brandon Koth was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Jacobs. Justin Ceisel and Kyle Wayda combined for nine strikeouts in the victory.

Paulie Rudolph drew a bases-loaded walk for the go-ahead run and the Eagles capitalized on an error for another run.

McHenry 6-16, Marian Central 0-1: At McHenry, Owen Micklinghoff threw six strong innings and drove in three runs in the opener as the Warriors (12-3) swept the Hurricanes (4-10) in a nonconference twinbill.

Jack Stecker was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Donovan Christman also had an RBI for McHenry.

In the second game, Kaden Wasniewski and Connor McLean both homered for the Warriors.

Payton Sensabaugh was 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs. McLean, Micklinghoff and A.J. Chavera each had three RBIs.

Hampshire 14, Larkin 4: At Elgin, Anthony Karbowski had a double, homer and drove in seven runs as the Whip-Purs (10-2) defeated the Royals.

Calen Scheider was 3 for 4 with two runs, Jack Perrone was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Nate Kolder had two RBIs and Luke Mejdrich struck out seven and allowed no earned runs in four innings.

Palatine 10, Burlington Central 4: At Burlington, Brady Gilroy was 3 for 3 and Michael Person was 2 for 3 and scored twice as the Rockets (8-5) lost to the Pirates in their nonconference game.

Chase Powrozek had two RBIs for Central.

Prairie Ridge 9, Grayslake Central 1: At Grayslake, Gabe Winkelman, Riley Golden and Brennan Coyle each had an RBI as the Wolves (8-6) beat the Rams in a nonconference game.

Owen Satterlee, Danny Savas and Ryan Myers combined for the pitching win.

Marengo 16-24, Harvard 1-9: At Marengo, David Lopez was 4 for 4 with two RBIs in the opener as the Indians (11-7, 6-2) swept the Hornets (4-10, 0-6) in their KRC doubleheader.

Quinn Lechner was 3 for 4 with an RBI in the first game. Alten Bergbreiter, Drew Litchfield and Cody Stallings all had two RBIs for the Indians.

Michael Kirchhoff homered and doubled and drove in seven runs in the second game. Litchfield and Andrew Johnson each knocked in three in that game.

Sycamore 18-13, Woodstock North 8-8: At Sycamore, Parker Neff led the Thunder with four RBIs in the second game of a nonconference doubleheader loss to the Spartans.

North (2-10-1) got two RBIs from Jack Wollpert in the first game.

Lakes 12, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, Sam Chapman was 3 for 3 with a triple as the Blue Streaks (4-10) fell to the Eagles in nonconference action.

Woodstock committed five errors and only three of Lakes’ runs were earned.

GIRLS SOCCER

Richmond-Burton 3, Grayslake North 0: Maddie Seyller, Bri Maldonado and Layne Frericks had goals as the Rockets (8-1-1) defeated the Knights in nonconference action.

Seyller, Rachel Mendlik and Jordan Otto had assists for R-B. Rockets goalkeeper Taylor LaBay had one save.

Dundee-Crown 1, East Aurora 1: At the Plainfield North Tournament, Emiia Arias scored in the second half as the Chargers (4-3-2) tied the Tomcats.

Olivia Ekersberg had the assist for D-C. Ciara Jost had two saves in goal for D-C.

Crystal Lake South 4, Elgin 2: At Crystal Lake, Gracey LePage scored three goals as the Gators (5-3) defeated the Maroons (2-5-2) in a nonconference game.

Autumn Samples had South’s other goal. LePage, Samples, Tessa Melhuish and Carly Gorman had assists for the Gators.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Wheaton-Warrenville South 1: Paiton Hulata and Olivia Anderson scored in the first 13 minutes of the second half as Central won the battle of the Tigers.

Lizzie Gray and Addison Schaffer had assists for Central and coach Sarah Fack credited defender Kali Kaiser for her effort in back to preserve the win.

Johnsburg 5, McHenry 1: At Johnsburg, Liz Smith and Wynne Oeffling each scored two goals as the Skyhawks (6-3) beat the Warriors.

Oeffling assisted on Smith’s goals, then scored twice herself in the second half. Mackenzie McQuiston scored Johnsburg’s other goal.

McQuiston, Kaylee Fouke and Kiara Welch all had assists.

SOFTBALL

Warren 9, Marengo 3: At Marengo, Gabby Christopher belted her area-high 14th homer as the Indians fell to the Blue Devils.

Lilly Kunzer also homered for Marengo.

Riverdale 17, Marengo 8: At Marengo, Kunzer homered again as the Indians (14-3) fell to the Rams.

Kylee Jensen also homered and Emily White knocked in three runs.

Huntley 11, Harvard 0: At Marengo, Sadie Svendsen was 4 for 4 with two RBIs as the Red Raiders (11-4) defeated the Hornets (1-8).

Meghan Ryan was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Huntley 17, Lincoln-Way East 5: At Marengo, Lyla Ginczycki was 2 for 2 with four RBIs as the Raiders beat the Griffins.

Svendsen drove in three runs and Madison Rozanski was 3 for 4.

Burlington Central 8, Larkin 3: At Elgin, Anna Sanders drove in two runs as the Rockets (8-6) beat the Royals.

Danielle Durckel was 3 for 4 and Kayla Covey was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.

Wauconda 11, Cary-Grove 1 (5 inn.): At Wauconda, Becca Weaver drove in the only run for the Trojans (3-7) in their loss to the Bulldogs.

Hampshire 13, Larkin 3 (5 inn.): At Elgin, Alexa Schuring homered and drove in five runs for the Whip-Purs (8-4) in their win over the Royals.

Bria Riebel homered and had three RBIs and Carissa Schuman was 2 for 5 with three RBIs.

Burlington Central 8, Hampshire 7: At Elgin, Mei Shirokawa homered and drove in two runs as the Rockets (9-6) defeated the Whips (8-5).

Ali LeBlanc was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Ali Sondergard was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Whips.

Prairie Ridge 7, Geneva 1: At Crystal Lake, Parker Frey was 3 for 4 with three RBIs as the Wolves (8-1) defeated the Vikings.

Adysen Kiddy and Emily Harlow each had a homer and two RBIs for Prairie Ridge.

Emma Dallas threw four innings and Bella Moore struck out three over the final three for the Wolves.

Marian Central 5-4, Timothy Christian 1-11: At Woodstock, Christine Chimel homered as the Hurricanes (6-8-1, 2-2) split with the Trojans in their Chicagoland Christian Conference doubleheader.

Holly Garrelts and Holly Zombrowski had RBIs for the Hurricanes in Game 1. Chimel struck out 11 over five innings and did not allow an earned run.

Claire Ostrowski drove in two runs in the second game for Marian.

Sterling 23, Harvard 2: At Marengo, Ytzel Lopez drove in a run for the Hornets in the loss.

McHenry goes 1-2: At the Antioch Invitational, Maddie Gillund homered and drove in four runs as the Warriors (6-4) beat Guilford 11-1.

McHenry lost to Antioch 7-0 and to Hononegah 6-2.

Haylie Townsend had two RBis in the win over Guilford.

Richmond-Burton goes 1-2: At the Antioch Invitational, the Rockets (11-4) beat Jacobs 4-3 and lost to Hononegah 5-2 and to Antioch 7-3.

Gabby Hird had two RBIs and Adriana Portera had one in the win over Jacobs.

Jacobs goes 1-2: At the Antioch Invitational, the Golden Eagles (3-8) defeated Guilford 3-1 behind a 3 for 3 game from Clare Piazza.

Taylor Schweet allowed no earned runs over 5 2/3 innings for Jacobs.

The Eagles lost to R-B 4-3 and to Hononegah 11-0.

Crystal Lake South goes 1-2: At the Woodstock Tournament, Hazel Hook and Alli Lieflander each drove in three runs as the Gators (1-11) beat Woodstock for their first win.

Lieflander also had three RBIs in a 19-7 loss to Harlem.

Johnsburg goes 2-1: At the Woodstock Tournament, Ella Smith and Nicole Jihlavec led the way as the Skyhawks (6-8) got wins over Woodstock and Montini.

Smith drove in three runs and Jihlavec was 2 for 3 with an RBI in a 10-0 win over Montini.

Smith had four RBIs and Jihlavec knocked in two in a 12-2 win over Woodstock. Kayle Riener also drove in two in that game.

Johnsburg lost to LaSalle-Peru 17-0.

Woodstock North goes 2-1: At the Woodstock Tournament, the Thunder (8-7) beat Montini 6-0 and Harlem 5-1 and fell to Crystal Lake Central 7-1.

JoJo Vermett struck out eight and allowed four hits in the win over Montini. Makayla Nordahl had two RBIs and Aly Jordan and Krista Herrmann each had one RBI.

Georgia Sedlack and Kylee Nicholson combined for a two-hitter against Harlem.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Minooka Invitational: Jeffrey Cruickshank won the high jump and Tommy Nitz won the 1,600 meters as Huntley took eighth in the meet with 34 points.

Huntley’s other top finishes came from Zach Rysavy with fourth in the triple jump and Vinny Costa with sixth in the 100.

Geneva Invitational: Burlington Central took third in the meet with 72 points, led by Rocco Boss’ second place in the triple jump. Grayson Burton was third in the triple jump.

Tristan Sanceda, Logan Karottu, Obaid Khwaja and Adam Hinkelman took second in the 4x400.

Burton, Boss, Sanceda and Aaron Jenkins were third in the 4x100 and Jayden Beecroft, Khwaja, Hinkelman and Ryan Kries were third in the 4x800.

Marengo Ed Reeves Invitational: Richmond-Burton scored 175 for first place with individual titles from Jack Martens (400), Gavin McInnis (1,600), Ryan Wisniewski (300 hurdles), Tanner Thompson (high jump) and Logan Molczan (triple jump).

Crystal Lake South was second with 118 points. Adam Strombom (800), Joey Gonzalez (3,200) and Josh Martin (pole vault) had wins for the Gators.

Other local individual winners were Marengo’s Jackson Heimsoth (100) and Rune Boyd (discus) and Harvard’s Bernard Bahnsen (110 hurdles),

Belvidere Invitational: Woodstock North scored 125 to win the 11-team event.

Landan Creighton won the pole vault and was second in high jump and 110 high hurdles to lead the Thunder.

George Kingos (200) and Dominion Okwong (400) took seconds and the 4x200 relay of JR Fadahunsi, Sean Mitchell, David Randecker and Kingos was second.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Geneva Invitational: Burlington Central’s Madelyn Mucci led the Rockets to a tie for second with 78 points.

Mucci was second in triple jump and third in long jump. She also led off second-place relay finishes by the 4x100 (with Danica Wiegel, Cailen O’Brien and Julie Scheuer) and the 4x200 (with Kenzie Andersen, O’Brien and Scheuer).

Central’s 4x400 team of Andersen, Abi Burke, Marlee Christiansen and Corryn Kester also was second.

Emilie Anderson won the discus and Nather Takhar was third, O’Brien was third in high jump and Wiegel was third in pole vault.

Marengo Ed Reeves Invitational: Richmond-Burton’s Jasmine McCaskel won the 100, 200 and 400 to lead the Rockets to a close second place with 139 points, one behind Warren.

R-B’s Emily Wisniewski won the 100 high and 300 low hurdles. Alexia Spatz won the 1,600 and was second in the 3,200. Sahanna Doherty won the triple jump.

Marengo’s Abigail Standish won the shot put and discus and Harvard’s Hayden Binz won the pole vault.

Belvidere Invitational: Woodstock’s Amina Idris won the 100 high and 300 low hurdles as the Blue Streaks took first as a team with 130 points. Woodstock North (111) and Johsnburg (95) were next.

Anna Crenshaw won the discus and the 4x800 team of Sophie Sarabia, Brooke Kashmier, Mia Huicochea and Brianna Crown also won.

Woodstock North’s 4x400 team of Lauren Bieszczad, Jadyn Grismer, Bella Borta and Chloe Albrecht won and shot putter Ashley Janeczko took first.

Johnsbug’s Caitlyn Casella won the 100 and 200 and anchored the Skyhawks’ winning 4x200 team with Natalie Burke, Lila Duck and Addison Sweetwood. Duck also won triple jump.

Marian Central’s Amelia Reiche won the long jump.