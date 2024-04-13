Woodstock high schools combine to present ‘Mean Girls’ musical

The Plastics from Mean Girls will be (L to R) Maggie Adams, Woodstock High School senior as Karen Smith, Woodstock High School Senior Kamila Kay as Regina George and Woodstock North High School Senior Morgan Tolentino-Siazon as Gretchen Weiners. (Janet Kay Photography)

The theater departments of Woodstock and Woodstock North high schools will present “Mean Girls” on Saturday and Sunday as well as April 19 and 20 in the Woodstock High School auditorium.

All show times are at 7 p.m. except for 2 p.m. matinees Sunday, April 14, and Saturday, April 20.

Tickets are $10 and available at whst.booktix.com or at the door.

Woodstock North senior Malaika Parpart will play Cady Heron, senior Kai Roberts will play Janis Sarkisian, and senior William Madigan will play Damian Hubbard.

Woodstock senior Kamila Kay will play Regina George, North senior Morgan Tolentino-Siazon will play Gretchen Weiners, and Woodstock senior will play Karen Smith.