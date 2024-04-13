Historical Society and Museum’s Speaker Series returns for 2024

Textiles and clothing are part of the McHenry County Museum and Historical Society collection at its Union location. (Janelle Walker)

The McHenry County Historical Society and Museum has announced the return of its Speaker Series with an upcoming event at 1 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 6422 Main St. in Union.

The first event of the season will feature Highland Park Historical Society Director Catherine Lambrecht presenting her work, “Breathing Life into your Community Cookbook Collection: A Culinary Yearbook.”

The event is open to members and nonmembers alike, with admission set at $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Tickets can be bought online at gothistory.org.

Lambrecht’s work aims to unite local and culinary history. She offers audiences the opportunity to look beyond the simple cookbook to explore a chance to view ingredients, dietary habits, ethnicity and culture of food over time. This allows audiences to examine trends in the culinary sciences in a geographical region and to compare and contrast those trends with other regions and time periods.

Cookbooks put together by churches, service organizations and municipalities can be a unique source of local knowledge.

The McHenry County Historical Society was founded in 1963 and has been an active force in the county, collecting, preserving and educating residents on the county’s history. The museum is open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.