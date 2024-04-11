McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza set for 2 p.m. tipoff Sunday at A-H’s Tigard Gymnasium

Crystal Lake Central's Katie Hamill drives to the basket against Burlington Central's Emersyn Fry during the IHSA Class 3A Woodstock Regional Championship girls basketball game at Woodstock High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza will take place for the 20th time Sunday at Alden-Hebron’s Tigard Gymnasium.

Some of the top girls and boys senior basketball players will compete for the final time in high school. The girls game tips off at 2 p.m., with the boys game at 5. There are 3-point contests for both games and a dunk contest for the boys. There also is a King/Queen of the Hill contest for the boys and girls 3-point winners.

A-H athletic director John Lalor started the event in the early 2000s and has had it since, with the exception of three years off during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alden-Hebron’s Marty Hammond will coach the girls Home team, and Johnsburg’s Erin Stochl – who also played in the game – will coach the Away team.

The Home girls will be led by Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill, the two-time Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year, who also is her school’s career scoring leader.

Woodstock coach Ryan Starnes will lead the boys Home team, and Hampshire’s Mike Featherly will coach the Away team. Marian Central senior Christian Bentancur, one of five players in area history (boys and girls) with more than 2,000 career points, will play for the Away team. Bentancur will play tight end for Clemson’s football team next season.

