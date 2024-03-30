Basketball: Rosters announced for Extravaganza at Alden-Hebron on April 14

Crystal Lake Central's Katie Hamill drives to the basket against Burlington Central's Emersyn Fry this season. Hamill will be one of the top players at the McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza on April 14 at Alden-Hebron's Tigard Gymnasium. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Crystal Lake Central career scoring leader Katie Hamill, a two-time Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year recipient, will play for the Home team at the McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza on Sunday, April 14, at Alden-Hebron’s Tigard Gymnasium.

Also on Hamill’s team, which will be coached by A-H’s Marty Hammond, will be Marian Central’s Madison Kenyon and Lucy Iden, along with A-H career scoring leader Jessica Webber.

Leading the Away team will be three players from Hampshire, the Fox Valley Conference runner-up, Avery Cartee, Ashley Herzing and Whitney Thompson, along with two from Kishwaukee River Conference champion Marengo (Bella Frohling and Keatyn Velasquez). Johnsburg coach Erin Stochl, who played in the game after her standout career at Richmond-Burton, will coach the Away team.

The girls game will tip off at 2 p.m., followed by the boys game at 5 p.m. It is the 20th year A-H has hosted the event. There are 3-point contests for both games and a dunk contest for the boys. There also is a King/Queen of the Hill contest for the boys and girls 3-point winners.

Woodstock coach Ryan Starnes will be joined by three of his players – Spencer Cullum, Keaton Perkins and Trent Butler – for the Home team in the boys game. Hampshire’s Mike Featherly will coach the Away team, which will have Marian Central’s Christian Bentancur and two players from Crystal Lake South – Christian Rohde and Colton Hess – which was 31-3 and won a Class 3A sectional championship.

For the girls Home team, Hamill and Kenyon were Northwest Herald All-Area players who led their teams to regional titles, Central in Class 3A, Marian in Class 2A.

Hamill, who will play at NCAA Division II Missouri-St. Louis, scored 22.5 points a game and finished her career with 1,813 points. Kenyon averaged 14.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, posting double-doubles in 24 of the Hurricanes’ games.

Herzing and Prairie Ridge’s Addie Meyer, also playing for the Away team, were also All-Area first-teamers. Meyer averaged a double-double for the Wolves (14.3 ppg., 10.4 rpg.) and Herzing averaged 13 points a game and led the area with 88 3s.

Marian Central’s Christian Bentancur (right) celebrates his 2,000 point with fans during a nononference boys basketball game against Marengo on Tuesday, Feb.13, 2024, at Marian Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Bentancur became the third area boys player to ever score 2,000 career points. He was an All-Area first-team selection, finishing his career with 2,047 points and averaging 20.8 points and 12.4 rebounds a game. He was the 2023 Northwest Herald Football Player of the Year and will play tight end at Clemson next year.

A-H’s Nolan Vanderstappen (11.7 ppg., 10.3 rpg.) was the other area boys player to average a double-double and will be on the Away team. Cary-Grove’s Jake Hornok is one of the other top players for the Away team.

The Home team will have McHenry’s Marko Visnjevac and Hayden Stone, who helped the Warriors to their school record at 26-9 and their first Class 4A regional title since 2012.

Visnjevac and Cullum were both 1,000-point career scorers and were All-Area first-team selections.

Here are the girls team rosters:

HOME

Coach: Marty Hammond, Alden-Hebron

No. Player School Pos. 1 Evelyn Heber Alden-Hebron G-F 4 Jessica Webber Alden-Hebron G 23 Hannah Reiter Alden-Hebron G 42 Emily Larry Cary-Grove F 12 Madison Kenyon Marian Central F 13 Lucy Iden Marian Central F-C 3 Cassidy Serpe Huntley G 14 Yasmine Morsy Huntley F 4 Caylin Stevens Woodstock North G 10 Addison Rishling Woodstock North G 21 Bella Borta Woodstock North G 33 Addy Saunders Woodstock North G 50 Ashley Janeczko Woodstock North C 21 Payton Turley North Boone G-F 33 Katie Hamill Crystal Lake Central G

AWAY

Coach: Erin Stochl, Johnsburg

No. Player School Pos. 10 Wynne Oeffling Johnsburg G 12 Kaylee Fouke (injured) Johnsburg G 20 Kiara Welch Johnsburg F 31 Sophie Person Johnsburg F 25 Addie Meyer Prairie Ridge F 3 Keatyn Velasquez Marengo G 10 Bella Frohling Marengo F 23 Ava Borchardt Harvard C 21 Hayley Shafer Harvard G 5 Natalie Morrow Woodstock F 10 Allie O’Brien Woodstock G-F 23 Addy Walker Woodstock G-F 5 Avery Cartee Hampshire G 24 Whitney Thompson Hampshire G 33 Ashley Herzing Hampshire G

Here are the boys team rosters:

HOME

Coach: Ryan Starnes, Woodstock

No. Player School Pos. 25 Trent Butler Woodstock F 30 Spencer Cullum Woodstock F 32 Keaton Perkins Woodstock G-F 11 Coen Dacy Harvard F 12 Caden Kotecki Harvard C 1 Zach Randl Dundee-Crown G 2 Kali Freeman Dundee-Crown G-F 11 Max Fessler Jacobs G 2 Treval Howard Jacobs G-F 11 Hayden Stone McHenry F 1 Marko Visnjevac McHenry G 23 Ethan Blackmore Huntley G 3 Lucas Crosby Huntley G 2 Omare Segarra Huntley G 10 Ben Person Johnsburg G 5 Kyle Patterson Johnsburg G

AWAY

Coach: Mike Featherly, Hampshire