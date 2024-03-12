2024 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill

Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill moves the ball up court against Prairie Ridge's Ali Storz at Crystal Lake Central High School. Hamill was selected as the 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

After leading the Northwest Herald area in scoring as a junior, Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill put together another magical season in her final year.

The Tigers’ 5-foot-8 guard earned Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and Illinois Media All-State honors while breaking the school’s all-time scoring record that stood for more than 40 years.

Hamill led the area in scoring once again, averaging 22.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 5.1 steals a game for Central, which won its first regional championship since 2019. Hamill finished her four-year career with 1,813 points, despite playing in only five games as a freshman because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For her accomplishments, Hamill was selected as the 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year, as chosen by the sports staff with input from local coaches. Marian Central senior forward Madison Kenyon also was considered for the honor.

Hamill also won the award in 2023 and is the first player to earn back-to-back honors since Huntley’s Ali Andrews won three in a row from 2014 to 2016.

Hamill, who will play next year at NCAA Division II Missouri-St. Louis, recently spoke with sports writer Alex Kantecki about breaking the school’s scoring record, her favorite basketball player and more.

Crystal Lake Central's Katie Hamill drives to the basket against Burlington Central's Emersyn Fry at Woodstock High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

What are you going to remember most about your senior season?

Hamill: I’m probably going to remember all of my teammates in general. Any time we hung out, I’m going to remember that the most. We did some crazy things and I loved them so much. It wasn’t all on the court. It was us hanging out, going to Portillo’s, going to someone’s house, I think that’s what I’m going to remember the most.

What is your go-to order at Portillo’s?

Hamill: This is going to cause a lot of controversy with people. A lot of people don’t like their hot dogs, but I get their hot dogs with no bun because I’m gluten free. And I get cheese fries and then a Sprite usually.

What achievement are you most proud about?

Hamill: Breaking the record. That was something I didn’t ever think about in the moment or something I thought I could accomplish. That never came to mind for me. And I think it was just something I really did cherish. I’m just really grateful because it kind of represents not just me as a player, but also my teammates because they willingly wanted to share the ball with me.

What did you do to celebrate breaking the all-time scoring record?

Hamill: We all went to Culver’s like usual as a team. We do that a lot. That night I hung out with my team and the next day I kind of like was with my family more and just kind of taking in the whole moment. It was something I did not expect at all.

What’s the best piece of coaching advice you’ve received from your mom?

Hamill: I’ve had her for a really long time, so there’s a lot I can use. A lot of times people want to focus on your accolades, but in the end it’s about how you can be a good teammate to others and how you can lead by example.

What do you like to do for fun when you’re not competing in sports?

Hamill: I’m either hanging out with my friends or going shopping. Those are probably my two favorite things to do. I can do online shopping, I can go into the store and go shopping. It is like all the time. I love shopping.

What is your favorite desert?

Hamill: My mom makes this gluten free Reese’s Peanut Butter cupcake, and I love it so much. I would literally marry it, it is so good.

What is your favorite social app or platform?

Hamill: TikTok. It’s actually kind of bad how much I’m on it.

What do you watch on TikTok?

Hamill: Animals, cooking and clothes are probably the top three that come up.

Who was the most difficult one-on-one matchup in the Fox Valley Conference?

Hamill: I would say Cassidy Serpe from Huntley. She’s really long and very athletic. She obviously has height on me, so it gives her an advantage over me. She’s a very good player, and I was very fortunate to play against her.

What’s your secret to rebounding?

Hamill: I’ve always been on more of the shorter size when I’m on the court. Something my AAU coach always said was talking about how there really isn’t a lot of skill in rebounding. It’s all about how much you want it and grit. I think it’s just my mindset of, ‘I want the ball. I want the ball in my hands.’ It’s an underrated thing now. Not a lot of people look to box out, so that makes it a little easier.

What’s something that scares you?

Hamill: Spiders. I know they’re small, but I will make my little brother who is 13 kill the spider for me. I will not go near it.

What’s your most prized possession?

Hamill: My Rosary bracelet or I have an Irish Claddah ring, and I love it so much. They’re both from my mother.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Hamill: I can do the worm. I don’t know how I can do it. I’m very proud of myself for that.

Who was your funniest teammate?

Hamill: I have to give this one to Addison Cleary. Oh my gosh, she is so funny. I can never be mad at her, and she always makes me laugh on the court. Especially in photos, when we would get photos back after games, her braid is always up in the air, and I laugh at it every single time. It’s so funny.

What talent are you no good at that you wish you could do well?

Hamill: I actually wish I could play an instrument. My older sister is so musical, and I wish I paid attention when I was younger when we had all these music lessons. I really envy her for that, and I wish I could play an instrument. It would be so fun to do that. We have a piano in my house and I don’t know how to play it.

Who is your favorite professional or collegiate basketball player?

Hamill: It’s not a surprise at all, but I love Caitlin Clark so much. Besides her athletic ability, I feel like she’s changed the game for a lot of people and impacted the younger generations and girls and brought so much attention to women’s sports. So I just have to give her props for that.

What are you looking forward to the most at Missouri-St. Louis?

Hamill: I’m looking forward to just starting a new chapter. I was in St. Louis last weekend and I got to see some of my future teammates. I’m looking forward to playing with them, starting something new, and I can’t wait to be coached by the two amazing coaches there. I’m just very grateful for everything. The next four years are going to be amazing.