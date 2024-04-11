Algonquin Eastgate Branch Library breaks ground on $6M renovation

A rendering of what the "adult lounge" will look like at the Algonquin Eastgate Brach Library. Construction is expected to be completed in December. (Photo provided by Algonquin Area Public Library)

The Algonquin Eastgate Branch Library starts $6 million worth of renovations Monday that will expand its services after years of planning.

The library, at 115 Eastgate Drive, will get accessible restrooms, a new elevator, a drive-thru window and an outdoor patio. Plans also include adding more study rooms, a multipurpose programming room and a cafe gathering space.

“This day is a long time in the making,” board President Lindsay Taylor said during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. “We aim to provide an updated library branch and community hub.”

Construction is expected to start this week and finish by December. The Algonquin Area Public Library District Board of Trustees approved the renovation plans in 2022. The decisions on what to include in the renovations were made to reflect community needs, Taylor said.

Algonquin Area Public Library staff and board members gather on Thursday, April 11, for a groundbreaking ceremony for renovations that start Monday. (Michelle Meyer)

The library will stay open and provide regular services during most of the construction, library district Executive Director Sara Murray said.

“Other than noise, residents who come into the library won’t be affected,” she said.

Staff plans to fully close the library for about six to eight weeks while they install the new geothermal system, which is expected to happen sometime in late summer or early fall, Murray said. The geothermal system is a more efficient way to heat and cool the building.

The library will cover the majority of the $6 million costs through the Special Reserve Fund, which is designated for capital improvement projects, according to the Algonquin Area Public Library website. So far, the library has received $500,000 in federal funds with help from Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky and $100,000 in state funds with help from Republican state Sen. Dan McConchie. Library staff are continuously looking and applying for other grants, Murray said.

Library staff and board members have been wanting this renovation for years and was even considering moving to a different location. But the board and staff could not envision what the building would be used for if the library moved out, and the location is ideal for them, Murray said.

“We have to go all in or move out,” Murray said. “It’s a huge financial undertaking, but it is worth it.”

Once renovations are complete, all of the lower level will be dedicated as the youth area. Murray is most excited about the outdoor patio, which will bring in more natural light. Currently, there are no windows on the lower level.

“Kids will be able to take in the fresh air and have a safe space to play,” she said.

The lower level patio at Algonquin Eastgate Branch Library will provide a safe place for children to play. (Photo provided by Algonquin Area Public Library)

Eastgate opened in 1976 and was the only library in the village until the Harnish Drive location opened in 2001. The Eastgate location was renovated in 2002 and again in 2018, officials said. The most recent renovation added a computer lab, as well as new carpet and paint.

Friends of the Algonquin Area Public Library also will be able to operate and host book sales during construction. Usually, the nonprofit holds its book sales on the lower level of the Eastgate Branch Library. Future book sales will be on the main level in a meeting room, Murray said.

The renovations allow the library to grow and expand its programming, Murray said. She hopes the renovations will bring the library “into the 21st century” and become a hub for the community.

“I would love for this to be a hang out place for kids after school, a place for people to try new things and experiment,” she said. “I want people to know we are more than just books.”