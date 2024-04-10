Cary-Grove’s Luca Vivaldelli throws game in FVC win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, April 9

BASEBALL

Cary-Grove 9, Burlington Central 1: At Cary, Luca Vivaldelli allowed one run through 6 2/3 innings as the Trojans (5-5, 2-1) beat the Rockets (6-3, 2-1) in their FVC game.

Vivaldelli struck out five, walked two and allowed five hits.

Hayden Dieschbourg was 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Trojans. Jacob Duvall was 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, Charlie Taczy was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Evan Frangiamore was 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Brady Gilroy led the Rockets going 2 for 3.

Huntley 5, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Huntley, Mason Leske and Colby Aschenbach held the Tigers (3-5, 0-2) to one run as the Red Raiders (9-1, 3-0) stayed unbeaten in FVC play.

Leske struck out five and allowed no earned runs in five innings, while Aschenbach got the save with two scoreless innings.

AJ Putty was 2 for 3 and scored twice, while T.J. Jakubowski, Kyle Larson and Quinn Drews all had RBI hits.

James Dreher had the lone hit for the Tigers.

McHenry 4, Hampshire 2: At Hampshire, Kadin Borck struck out eight batters over 5 1/3 innings and Jeffry Schwab got the save as the Warriors (7-3, 1-2) defeated the Whip-Purs (6-2, 0-2) in their FC game.

Owen Micklinghoff drove in two runs in the first inning and Donovan Christman also had an RBI.

Jaryd Vence was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run for the Whips. Calen Scheider also knocked in a run. Anthony Karbowski struck out seven and allowed two earned runs over 4 1/3 innings.

Rolling Meadows 6, Dundee-Crown 1: At Rolling Meadows, Ryan Pierce singled and scored the lone run for the Chargers (3-11) in their nonconference loss to the Mustangs.

Bishop McNamara 8, Marian Central 1: At Woodstock, Adam Wrzos doubled and drove in a run for the Hurricanes (4-5, 0-2) in their CCC loss to the Fightin’ Irish.

SOFTBALL

Prairie Ridge 22, Crystal Lake South 6: At Crystal Lake, Reese Vrba was 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs as the Wolves (6-0 3-0) beat the Gators (0-7, 0-4) in their FVC game.

Kendra Carroll was 3 for 3 with an RBI, Adysen Kiddy was 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs and Emily Harlow was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Mary Myers and Bella Moore both drove in two runs.

Dana Skorich was 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Gators. Makena Cleary also drove in two and Riley Travis was 2 for 2 with a run.

Huntley 4, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Gretchen Huber struck out seven and threw a four-hitter as the Red Raiders (7-4, 1-1) beat the Tigers (4-3, 2-2) in their FVC game.

Sadie Svendsen and Ava McFadden each had an RBI for the Raiders.

Hampshire 12, Jacobs 2: At Hampshire, Chloe Van Horn homered twice and knocked in six runs as the Whip-Purs (6-2, 2-0) defeated the Golden Eagles (2-5, 0-3) in FVC action.

Mia Robinson was 4 for 4 with an RBI, Bria Reibel was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Ali LeBlanc was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Alexa Schuring was 2 for 3 and scored twice.

Lily Sippen struck out 10 over five innings and did not allow an earned run.

Clare Piazza had an RBI for the Eagles.

Marengo 15, Johnsburg 4: At Marengo, Gabby Christopher homered twice and drove in four runs as the Indians (11-1, 2-0) beat the Skyhawks (3-5, 0-2) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Marengo hit five homers in the game as Kylee Jensen (4 for 4, three RBIs), Josza Christiansen (2 for 2) and Emily White all hit homers.

Marissa Young was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Gabby Gieseke was 4 for 5.

Sarah Nethaway homered twice for Johnsburg and Ella Smith also hit one out. Nicole Jihlavec was 3 for 4 for the Skyhawks.

Richmond-Burton 4, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, Hailey Holtz struck out 13 batters over seven innings and threw a two-hitter as the Rockets (9-1, 2-0) beat the Indians (5-2, 1-1) in their KRC game.

Rebecca Lanz was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Holtz was 1 for 3 with two runs.

Woodstock North 8, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, JoJo Vermett homered and drove in four runs and fired a one-hitter as the Thunder (5-5, 2-0) beat the Hornets (1-5, 0-2) in their KRC game.

Vermett was 2 for 3 and Makayla Nordahl and Aly Jordan each knocked in a run.

Harvard’s Tallulah Eichholz struck out 14 batters and Ytzel Lopez had the Hornets’ lone hit.

St. Charles East 3, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, Danielle Durckel got the only hit for the Rockets (5-4) in their nonconference loss to the Saints.

Alden-Hebron 22, Christian Liberty 4: At Arlington Heights, Marissa Johnson was 2 for 3 with four RBIs as the Giants (1-2, 1-0) won their Northeastern Conference game.

Hannah Reiter was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Jessica Webber had two RBIs and Rileigh Gaddini also drove in a run.

GIRLS SOCCER

Crystal Lake South 9, Marengo 0: At Crystal Lake, Gracey LePage and Sydney Kroening each scored three goals as the Gators (4-2) defeated the Indians (2-6-1) in a nonconference game.

Autumn Samples had two goals and two assists and Tessa Melhuish scored South’s other goal.

LePage, Kroening, Carly Gorman, Brynn LeFevre and Madelynn Lands each had one assist.

Marian Central 9, Chicago Christian 1: At Woodstock, Adriana Wrzos had three goals the Hurricanes (3-1-1, 1-0) in their Chicagoland Christian Conference victory over the Knights.

Wrzos scored one in the first half and two more in the second. Kailie Rosato added two goas for the Hurricanes.

Caroline Stumpf, Zeda Deaver, Sadie Gerstenkorn and Kalia Parris also had goals.

Stumpf and Rosato each had two assists, and Parris and Deaver each had one.

Anna Lingle had three saves in goal for Marian.

Prairie Ridge 2, Jacobs 1 (OT): At Algonquin, Marissa Lemus scored in overtime off Ava Gertz’s assists as the Wolves beat the Golden Eagles in their FVC game.

Maria Falkowska scored Prairie Ridge’s first goal off Addison Taege’s assist.

The Wolves’ Winter Gallivan had 12 saves in goal.

BOYS TENNIS

Crystal Lake Central 4, Cary-Grove 3: At Cary, the Tigers won three three-set doubles matches to come away with the FVC dual match victory.

Audon Berg and Ryan Spencer (No. 2), Avnish Khardeshi and Conor Naughton (No. 3) and Aidan Johnson and Nate Murzynski (No. 4) won in doubles for Central. Eli Irwin won at No. 3 singles.

C-G got wins from Bryce Schechtman (No. 1) and Leo Petropoulos (No. 2) won in singles and from Noah Marrano and Nate Deal at No. 1 doubles.

Huntley 6, McHenry 1: At Huntley, Will Geske (No. 1) and Ranveer Dhingra (No. 3) won at singles for the Raiders (4-0, 1-0) in their FVC win over the Warriors.

Ishaan Trivedi and Tanush Gulati (No. 1), Vivek Yandman and Ahyan Yeasin (No. 2), Eashan Cherukuri and Habib Halloway (No. 3) and Leo Medina and Nick Mamrot (No. 4) won in doubles for the Raiders.

McHenry’s lone win came from Mohsin Rizvi at No. 2 singles.

JUCO BASEBALL

McHenry County College 13-18, College of Lake County 0-3: At Grayslake, Brandon Hanley was 4 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs as the Scots (21-7, 4-0) swept the Lancers in their Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference doubleheader.

Hanley’s big game came in the second game of the twinbill. Jackson Dibble was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and Owen Nowak was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Lleyton Grubich struck out seven batters in five innings for the win.

Dylan Petrey struck out seven over five innings in the opener, allowing only two hits and no walks.

Noah Goddard homered and drove in three runs, Ryan Skwarek was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Blake Stempowski also drove in two runs.