McHenry softball tops Cary-Grove in walk-off fashion; Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday

Softball

McHenry 11, Cary-Grove 10: At McHenry, Vanessa Buske hit a walk-off single to center field in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Warriors past the Trojans in their Fox Valley Conference game.

Buske had two RBIs and Chloe Clark drove in three for the Warriors (2-1, 1-0 FVC). McHenry trailed 8-2 after two innings.

Becca Weaver and Maddie Crick each homered for the Trojans (0-3, 0-1). Aubrey Lonergan drove in four runs.

Jacobs 17, Streamwood 0 (4 inn.): At Streamwood, eight Golden Eagles drove in runs the huge win. Talia DiSilvio and Vanessa Minasola each had three RBIs, while Allison Zieleniewski hit a homer for Jacobs (2-2).

Aliyah Escareno tossed a complete game, striking out five and allowing a hit.

Marian Central 5-0, Johnsburg 3-12: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (3-6) scored five runs in the sixth to beat the Skyhawks in the first game of their doubleheader. Brooke Telmanik drove in the go-ahead run and Nora Finnegan added an RBI hit to extend the lead.

Christine Chmiel struck out 16 batters in the complete game, allowing an earned run on two hits. She also drove in two runs. Abri Bruns had two RBIs for Johnsburg (1-2).

In the second game, Ella Smith hit a three-run homer in a blowout win for the Skyhawks. Kayla Riener and Chloe Larson each drove in two runs for Johnsburg (1-2). Joree Tibbs tossed a complete game, striking out five.

Huntley 10, Metamora 6: At Metamora, Meghan Ryan went 4 for 4 with a home run, double and four RBIs in the Raiders’ win against the Redbirds.

Aubrina Adamik added three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs. Makayla Rasmussen earned the win, allowing four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Marengo 17, Loyola 7 (5 inn.): At Metamora, the Indians scored 11 runs in the first inning in the win over the Ramblers. Marissa Young, Arianna Rodriguez, AJ Pollnow, Gabby Christopher and Mia Feidt all drove in multiple runs.

Rodriguez, Christopher, Feidt and Macy Noe hit homers.

Huntley 7, Marengo 2: At Metamora, Keely Fewell allowed two runs on five hits in the complete-game for the Raiders, striking out three.

Ryan was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for Huntley (6-3). Christopher hit a homer for Marengo (9-1).

Richmond-Burton 7, Grant 1: At Richmond, the Rockets improved to 7-1 with a nonconference win against the Bulldogs.

Madison Kunzer struck out 11 in a complete game, allowing two runs on four hits. Gabby Hird and Kunzer both had two doubles. Rebecca Lanz drove in two runs.

Sycamore 3-8, Woodstock North 0-5: At Woodstock, the Thunder (3-5) dropped both games of their nonconference doubleheader to the Spartans.

Jo Jo Vermett took the loss in Game 1, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits in five innings. She struck out eight and walked four.

Burlington Central 11, Crystal Lake South 1 (6 inn.): At Burlington, Kelsey Covey was 3 for 3 with a double, two steals, two runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Rockets past the Gators.

Emily Rafferty picked up the win, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. She struck out nine and walked none. Mei Shirowaka was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and one RBI.

Stephanie Lesniewski hit a solo homer for South (0-5).

Burlington Central 8, Kaneland 7: At Burlington, the Rockets scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on to win against the Knights. Kaneland scored three runs in the seventh.

Addisyn Petersen, Anna Sanders, Danielle Durckel and Olivia Sutton all had doubles for Central (4-3). Durckel and Shirokawa (two steals) each scored twice.

Baseball

Hampshire 7, Hersey 6: At Arlington Heights, Ari Fivelson drove in the go-ahead run with a double to left field in the top of the seventh inning to help the Whip-Purs pick up a nonconference win. Fivelson had three hits and Wilson Wemhoff had two RBIs.

Hampshire starter Calen Scheider pitched four innings, allowing no earned runs on one hit with four strikeouts for the Whips (7-0).

Dundee-Crown 12, Elgin 5: At Carpentersville, the Chargers used a strong start from pitcher Jared Russell and 11 hits on offense to pick up their first win. Russell threw four innings, allowing an earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts.

Cam Schmeiser drove in two runs for D-C (1-8).

Crystal Lake South 8, Dundee-Crown 6: At Carpentersville, the Gators overcame a 6-2 deficit to pick up a Fox Valley Conference win. Anthony Amici broke a 6-6 tie in the fifth with an RBI and Christian Alther made it 8-6 with an RBI hit for South (7-0, 1-0).

Toms, Schmeiser and Blake Green drove in a run for the Chargers (1-9).

St. Ignatius 7, Huntley 6: At Huntley, the Red Raiders could not hold onto a 6-1 lead late, giving up six runs in the final two innings. Huntley starter Brady Klepfer tossed two innings with five strikeouts.

Kyle Larson drove in a run off a double for Huntley (6-1).

Sandwich 9-9, Johnsburg 4-1: At Sandwich, the Skyhawks could not overcome a five-run fifth inning by the Indians in Game 1 of the KRC doubleheader. Johnsburg starter Peyton Mesce threw 4 2/3 innings and had four strikeouts, allowing an earned run.

Landon Johnson, Kaeden Frost and Dominic Vallone each had an RBI for Johnsburg (0-9, 0-2).

In Game 2, Evan Pohl allowed two earned runs on seven hits over six innings.

Hononegah 3, Cary-Grove 2: At Cary, the Trojans’ comeback fell short in a nonconference game. Charlie Taczy, Peyton Seaburg, Mitchell Johnson, Ryan Boutwell, Preston Walsh and Keenan Krysh combined to throw seven innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts.

Cary-Grove fell to 4-4.

McHenry 3, Batavia 0: At McHenry, Owen Micklinghoff struck out 10 to lead the Warriors (6-1) to a nonconference win. He didn not allow a run in six innings, giving up four hits.

Prairie Ridge 6, Stevenson 4: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves held on late to pick up a nonconference win. Ryan Myers broke a 2-2 tie when he drove in two runs in the sixth.

Riley Golden threw four innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits with four strikeouts for the Wolves (6-1).

Richmond-Burton 11-9, Harvard 1-4: At Richmond, the Rockets used strong pitching and plenty of hits to pick up a Kishwaukee River Conference win in Game 1 of the KRC doubleheader. Aiden Wicinski, Ray Hannemann and Ryan Scholberg each drove in two runs for R-B (10-2, 1-0).

Rockets starter Ryan Junge threw 4 2/3 innings, limiting the Hornets to no runs on one hit and four strikeouts.

In Game 2, the Rockets overcame an early 4-0 deficit. Dylan Radke, Joe Larsen, Wicinski, Hannermann and Aidan Freihage each drove in a run for R-B (11-2, 2-0).

Rockets starter Grayson Morningstar picked up the win, allowing two earned runs off six hits with four strikeouts in four innings. Adam Cooke had two RBIs for Harvard (4-6, 0-2).

Marengo 11-9, Woodstock 3-0: At Woodstock, the Indians used a seven-run fourth inning to win the first game of their KRC doubleheader. David Lopez drove in two runs off three hits for Marengo. Michael Kirchhoff added two RBIs.

Kirchhoff started for Marengo and struck out six batters in five innings. Sonny Marsalla, Everett Flannery and Cayden Holtzee had an RBI for Woodstock (2-8, 0-2).

In Game 2, Robert Heuser picked up the win. He threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out five for Marengo (8-5, 3-0). Lopez drove in three runs and Andrew Johnson had two RBIs.

Marian Central 7-7, Lakeview 0-1: At Woodstock, Hurricanes starter Adam Wrzos threw a complete game shutout, striking out 12 batters to lead Marian to a nonconference win.

Braeden Todd hit a two-run home run and drove in four runs on three hits for the Hurricanes (3-4).

In the second game, Colin Kowalsky struck out five batters in five innings for the win. He also had four RBIs. Todd had two RBIs for Marian (4-4).

Plano 10-13, Woodstock North 3-3: At Woodstock, the Thunder could not overcome a 9-0 deficit in the first game of their KRC doubleheader. Ethan Anderson had two RBIs for North (0-6-1, 0-3).

Girls soccer

Crystal Lake Central 4, Wauconda 1: At Crystal Lake, Jillian Mueller scored twice for the Tigers to pick up a nonconference win. Paiton Hulata and Lizzie Gray each scored for Central (4-1-1).

Marengo 2, Winnebago 2: At Marengo, the Indians (2-5-1) battled to a draw at home.

Cary-Grove 3, Antioch 0: At Cary, Avery Hoffman, Ava Santucci and Julia Santucci each scored to help the Trojans (2-1-3) win.

Hampshire 4, Sycamore 1: At Hampshire, the Whips (3-2) had a strong offensive showing to win their nonconference matchup.

Jacobs 8, Woodstock North 3: At Algonquin, Gabby Wojtarowicz scored five goals to lead the Eagles to a nonconference win. Bella Mickey added a goal and four assists for Jacobs (5-1). Sam Diaz also scored.

Huntley 6, Harlem 0: At Huntley, Maddie Rumachik scored twice to lead the Raiders to a nonconference win. Maddie Cummings, Brooke Maxedon, Bella Fusco and Gabi Farraj each scored for Huntley (4-1-2).

Dundee-Crown 1, Glenbard East 1: At the Plainfield North Tournament, Emilia Arias scored in the second half to help the Chargers (4-1-1) earn a draw.

Boys lacrosse

Kaneland 15, Dundee-Crown 8: At Maple Park, the Chargers (0-5) fell to the Knights.

Crystal Lake South 17, St. Francis 10: At Crystal Lake, the Gators (1-4) won their first game of the season.

Conant 7, Jacobs 5: At Hoffman Estates, the Eagles (0-3) could not break through for their first win of the year.

Huntley 14, Barrington 12: At Barrington, the Raiders (3-2) held on to win their nonconference matchup.

Hampshire 12, Palatine 6: At Palatine, the Whips (3-1) used a strong offensive showing to pick up a nonconference win.

Girls lacrosse

Sandburg 14, Huntley 8: At Orland Park, the Red Raiders (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season.

St. Francis 16, Burlington Central 8: At Burlington, the Rockets (0-3) could not keep up in their nonconference loss.

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove Invite: At Cary, the Trojans won all three of their matches to win their own tournament. C-G beat Chicago Brooks 5-0, Lake Forest Academy 4-1 and St. Francis 4-1 to take the crown.

Dundee-Crown took fourth after defeating Guilford 3-2, losing to St. Francis 3-2 and losing to Lake Forest Academy 4-1.

Girls track and field

Springfield Southeast Invite: At Springfield, Class 3A defending state champion Huntley ran away from the field, more than doubling the score on second-place East St. Louis for the victory.

The Red Raiders finished with 190 points to East St. Louis’ 91.

Dominique Johnson (triple and long jumps), Morgan Sauber (800), Haley Rahman (1,600), Sophie Amin (100 high hurdles) and Sienna Robertson (discus) had individual wins for the Raiders.

Vicky Evtimov (100), Emmy Byers (400), Rahman (3,200), Emma Garofalo (pole vault) and Aspen Maldonado (800) took seconds, while Johnson (200), Gabrielle Sweeney (3,200) and Alyssa Keats (pole vault) took thirds.

The 4x100 team of Amin, Evtimov, K’Leigh Saenz and Johnson won and the 4x400 team of Sauber, Addison Busam, Byers and Evtimov took third.

Gary Everett Invite: At Elgin, Hampshire took home the team title with 173 points, followed by Crystal Lake South (109) and Bartlett (106). Woodstock North (98) was fourth.

First-place finishes for Hampshire included Kaley Byhre (400 meters), Hudson Szymonik (3,200 meters), Julia Vonic (100 hurdles), Hailey Caraway (high jump) and Kassidy Papa (pole vault).

Hampshire also got wins from its 4x100 relay (Papa, Ashley Herzing, Natalia Javariz Vega, Alexia McCarter) and 4x400 (Ava Garcia, Alyssa Garcia, Ella Perrone, Hannah Jones).

Crystal Lake South’s Gracey LePage won the 100 and 200 meters. Abby Machesky won the 800 meters and Ava Freund won shot put. Alexis Brooks, Machesky, Olivia Pinta and Victoria Pinta won the 4x800.

Woodstock North’s Bella Borta won the 300 hurdles and Dani Hansen won the triple jump.

Riverside Brookfield Relays: At Riverside, Jacobs came in second and Woodstock was third out of 12 teams.

Jackie Then, Emma Lutz, Bri Ramsey, Baylle Fee won the 4x100 relay for Jacobs, and Kathleen Kania, Rylie Warczak, Mackenzie Cronin and Madeline Osmanski won the 4x800. Sohini Lawrence won the pole vault.

Amina Idris won the 100 and 300 hurdles for Woodstock, and Anna Crenshaw took first in the shot put and discus. Hallie Steponaitis won the high jump.

Buffalo Grove Invite: At Buffalo Grove, Cary-Grove was fifth and Johnsburg took sixth in the nine-team meet.

Kate Aniolkowski (300 hurdle), Kenna Kinsch (discus) and Caelie Mendro (triple jump) all had first-place finishes for C-G.

Caitlyn Casella won the 200 meters for Johnsburg.

Boys track and field

Al Bohrer Invite: At Cary, Belvidere North took home the team title with 183 points, followed by Cary-Grove (156), Hampshire (101), Marengo (66) and Johnsburg (23).

Jameson Tenopir won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters for C-G and Grant Bond won the 110 and 300 hurdles. Logan Abram took first in the shot put and Reece Ihenacho won discus.

Hampshire’s Nick Freeman won the pole vault and Vince Scott was first in triple jump.

Marengo’s 4x200 (Deacan Grandinetti, Grant Heimsoth, Jackson Knake, Jackson Heimsoth) and 4x800 (Gage Lopez, Cooper Lopez, Michael Gieseke, Marcus Ray) each finished first.

Don Gooden Invite: At Mendota, Harvard’s Bernard Bahnsen won the 110 high hurdles. The Hornets took third out of 13 teams.

Riverside Brookfield Relays: At Riverside, Jacobs’ Khristos Oludimu won the high jump and triple jump titles to lead the Golden Eagles to first place.

Max Sudrzynski won the 1,600 for Jacobs. Also placing first were the 4x100 (Vince Catalanotto, Jackson Cook, Henry Beyer, Tyvon Boddie) and 4x800 (Isaac Pepin, Omar Uddin, Sudrzynski, Matt Andreano).

JUCO BASEBALL

McHenry County College 5-10, Prairie State 0-4: At Crystal Lake, Gavin Micklinghoff threw a four-hit shutout in the opener Saturday as the Scots (18-7, 2-0) swept the Gophers in their Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference doubleheader.

Micklinghoff issued one walk and struck out seven.

Ryan Skwarek doubled and knocked in two runs, Owen Nowak was 2 for 3 and scored a run and Noah Goddard was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

In the second game, Skwarek drove in three and Blake Stempowski homered and drove in two runs. Caden Guenther had two RBIs.

JUCO SOFTBALL

Kankakee 22-11, McHenry County College 3-0: At Kankakee, the Scots (0-2) had Miranda Rodriguez go 2 for 2 with three RBIs in their loss to the Cavaliers.