Dundee-Crown’s McKayla Anderson strikes out 15 in no-hitter: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday

Softball

Dundee-Crown 10, Crystal Lake South 0 (6 inn.): At Carpentersville, McKayla Anderson threw a six-inning no-hitter, striking out 15 batters, while driving in three runs at the plate. Casi Attapit added three RBIs while Annabelle Pederson and Brianna Hamblen each brought in two for the Chargers (3-5, 1-0).

Amelia Cervantes drew a walk for the Gators (0-2, 0-1).

Burlington Central 15, Geneva 5 (5 inn.): At Burlington, Addisyn Petersen drove in four runs to lead the Rockets to a nonconference win. Mei Shirokawa, Danielle Durckel and Kayla Covey each brought in two runs and Olivia Sutton finished with an RBI.

Central starter Emmerson Falk threw three innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on three hits with two strikeouts. Petersen threw a perfect inning in relief while Allie Botkin threw an inning in relief, allowing an unearned run and one hit for the Rockets (2-2).

Prairie Ridge 15, Jacobs 0 (4 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Wolves collected 15 runs on 14 hits to pick up a dominant FVC win. Adysen Kiddy, who hit a home run, and Emily Harlow each drove in three runs for PR (3-0, 1-0), Parker Frey and Autumn Ledgewood each brought in two while Kendra Carroll, Kylie Carroll and Chloe Lieurance each finished with an RBI.

Wolves starter Reese Mosolino struck out four batters in three innings, allowing a hit, while Bella Moore threw a perfect inning in relief.

Talia DiSilvio picked up the lone hit of the game for the Golden Eagles (1-3, 0-1).

Crystal Lake Central 15, Cary-Grove 0 (5 inn.): At Cary, Oli Victorine struck out 12 batters and used a strong performance from her offense to pick up an FVC win. Victorine threw a complete game, allowing three hits and one walk.

Giada Motto drove in four runs for Central (3-1, 1-0), Liv Shaw finished with three, Ella Arana drove in two while Makayla Malone brought in one.

Addison Green came in for four innings of relief for the Trojans (0-3, 0-1), striking out seven batters and allowing one earned run on four hits.

Metamora 8, Huntley 6: At Metamora, the Red Raiders’ comeback fell short in their first game of the day. Meghan Ryan drove in two of her three runs on a two-run home run to left field in the third inning. Huntley starter Keely Fewell threw a complete game, allowing four earned runs on 13 hits, striking out two for the Red Raiders (3-3).

Huntley 4, Loyola 0: At Metamora, Gretchen Huber threw a complete game shutout, striking out 13 batters and allowing four hits and one walk. Madison Rozanski scored on a fielder’s choice in the second inning for Huntley (4-3) while Isabella Boskey scored on a wild pitch later in the inning. Lana Hobday scored on a wild pitch in the fifth and Rozanski scored off an error in the seventh.

Marengo 8, East Peoria 2: At Metamora, Gabby Christopher hit two home runs and drove in four runs to help the Indians win their first game of the day. Jozsa Christiansen added another RBI for Marengo (4-0).

Lilly Kunzer started for the Indians, throwing five innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out three. Christiansen came in for two innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.

Marengo 2, Metamora 1: At Metamora, the Indians drove in two runs in the top of the fifth inning to pick up their second win of the day. Gabby Gieseke stole two bases and scored off a sacrifice hit while Christiansen later scored in the inning off a wild pitch.

Christiansen threw a complete game for Marengo (5-0), striking out seven batters and not allowing an earned run off six hits and five walks.

Baseball

Burlington Central 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Burlington, Michael Person struck out 10 batters and drove in three runs to help the Rockets win from the plate and on the mound. He threw a complete game, allowing two hits and walking two batters.

Connor Rubin added an RBI off a line drive to center field for Central (5-2, 1-0) in the fourth inning.

Leth Pearson, Jacob Gillette and Camden Schmeiser each had a hit for the Chargers (0-8, 0-1).

Cary-Grove 2, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans used timely hitting and strong pitching to pick up their first FVC win of the year. Jacob Steele drove in a run off a single to center field in the second inning to make to 1-0 before Hayden Dieschbourg scored later in the inning.

Trojans starter Ethan Dorchies threw five scoreless innings, striking out six batters for C-G (4-3, 1-0) while Luca Vivaldelli came in relief for two hitless innings, striking out one batter and walking two.

Central starter Thomas Korn threw six innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out seven batters for the Tigers (3-4, 0-1).

Crystal Lake South 10, Prairie Ridge 7: At Crystal Lake, the Gators’ batsout scored the Wolves to win their FVC opener. Dayton Murphy and Liam Sullivan each drove in two runs for South (7-0, 1-0) while James Carlson, Chris Regillio, Giovan Evers and Xander Shevchenko each brought home one.

Conner Pollasky and Ryan Myers each led the Wolves (5-2, 0-1) by driving in two runs and Gabriel Porter drove in another.

Girls soccer

Marengo 3, Plano 1: At Plano, Myah Broughton scored twice for the Indians (2-5, 1-1) to lead the Indians to their first Kishwaukee River Conference win of the season. Kiley Brady also scored for Marengo.

Woodstock North 1, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, the Thunder (2-4, 2-0) scored a goal in the first half to pick up their second KRC win against the Skyhawks (3-3, 0-2).

Crystal Lake South 5, Grant 1: At Fox Lake, Gracey LePage and Autumn Sample each scored two goals to help the Gators pick up a nonconference win. Each added an assist for South (3-2) while Sydney Kroening added a goal and an assist while Marin Gorman and Carly Gorman each tallied an assist.

Richmond-Burton 3, Woodstock 1: At Richmond, Bri Maldonado scored twice and Layne Frericks added a goal tp help the Rockets (4-1-1, 2-0) pick up a KRC win.

Girls lacrosse

Huntley 15, Hoffman Estates 6 : At Huntley, the Red Raiders (5-0) stayed undefeated after picking up a commanding nonconference win.

Crystal Lake Central co-op 10, Stevenson 3: At Lincolnshire, Anna Starr scored five goals to help the Tigers (4-1) win their nonconference matchup. Colleen Dunlea added three goals and Fiona Lemke scored twice.

Boys volleyball

Lakes 2, Huntley 0: At the Warren Invitational in Gurnee, the Red Raiders (1-3) couldn’t pick up a win in their tournament match.