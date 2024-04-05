McHenry High hosts 1st multicultural fair with vendors, food and performances Saturday

McHenry High School multilingual students decorate a wings mural to use in a "photo booth" area for participants at the April 6 Multicultural Fair. The free event features food vendors, businesses and other organizations to celebrate the variety of cultures in the area. (Photo provided by McHenry Community High School)

McHenry Community High School is showcasing cultures from around the world at the school’s first Multicultural Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Upper Campus, 4724 W. Crystal Lake Road, in the main gym and cafeteria.

The free event will feature more than 30 vendors offering authentic food, performances and activities from different parts of the world. Some of the entertainment includes McNulty Irish Dancers, a quinceañera fashion show, bilingual authors, cultural music from Potts and Pans band, and more. There will also be food and items for sale from a variety of vendors to highlight a variety of cuisine, including Filipino, Mexican, Honduran and more.

“We’ve got a good mix,” said Kelsey Podgorski, assistant director of multilingual education for McHenry High School District 156.

Many high school clubs and organizations will provide activities and entertainment, including the Latin American Student Organization, German Honor Society, Art Honor Society, Key Club and more. The MCHS band will perform music highlighting different cultures.

Podgorski said she hopes the event provides participants with a special view of the many cultures in the U.S. She got the idea from her teaching days when classes would study immigration. She’s also modeling it after a similar Culture Blast at Central High School in Burlington.

Participating restaurant and food trucks include Fork N Fry Mobile Poutinerie, Pupusitas Express, The Lumpia Lady, Restaurante Hondureno Bustillo, Mario’s Cart, El Vado, Reggie’s on Wheels and Stix and Noodles.

Participating vendors include LG Custom Creations, Sisters Creations, Aracely’s Rosas Eternas, Silvia’s Boutique Artesanal, Bata Omnis Crafts, Nikki Stitches Crochet, Tozi Transformation, The Blooming Traveler, Poppy Farms, Andsay Goods, Mabel magsbags, Marxel Pinatas and Hemp Club Jewelry.

Performances will include McNulty Irish Dancers, Zumba exercise, LASO Quinceanera fashion show, cultural tunes from MCHS band and Migdalia Hernandez Family (Mexican zapateado).