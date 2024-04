Girls soccer

Huntley 2, Guilford 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (3-1-2) scored two first-half goals in a nonconference win against the Vikings.

Brooke Grabs scored in the 32nd minute and Maddie Rumachik added a goal three minutes later. Alex Szydlowski and Ava Trudeau added assists.

Maddie Lackovic (two saves) and Ashlyn Grabs (one) combined for the shutout.