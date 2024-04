Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 2, Marian Central 0: At Richmond, Rachel Mendlik and Layne Frericks both scored as the Rockets beat the Hurricanes in their nonconference game to improve to 3-1-1.

Bri Maldonado added an assist for R-B and Taylor Labay made one save in goal.

Anna Lingle had two saves for Marian (1-1-1).