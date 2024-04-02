Marengo man, 23, dies in crash that injured 4 others near Union

A man from Marengo died and four other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Union Monday afternoon, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call about 5 p.m. Monday to the intersection of South Union and East Coral roads near Union. A 2000 Toyota Sienna was traveling west on East Coral Road when the car failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a 2008 Toyota 4Runner traveling north on South Union Road, according to a news release. The vehicles then entered an open field when the 4Runner rolled onto its side as it came to a rest.

The intersection has two-way stop signs for Coral Road drivers and no traffic controls on South Union Road, according to the release.

A 23-year-old Marengo man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.A 23-year-old passenger in the Sienna was taken with life-threatening injuries to Northwestern Medicine in Huntley, while a 41-year-old Marengo man, who also was a passenger in the Sienna, was taken to the same hospital in Huntley with injuries believed to not be life-threatening. The driver of the 4Runner, a 40-year-old Woodstock woman, and the driver of the Sienna, a 70-year-old Marengo man, were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with injuries believed to be not life-threatening, according to the release.

A guide wire to a utility pole was damaged in the crash, “causing the pole to move and wires to sag low to the ground,” according to the release. There was a short power outage while ComEd repaired the damage.

Airbags were deployed and and alcohol is not believed to be a factor, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroners Office. The Union Police Department and fire protection districts from Union, Marengo, Woodstock, Huntley and Hampshire also responded to the crash.