Busy weekend for Easter bunny in McHenry County after snow delayed earlier egg hunts

Nicholas Johnson was at his third Easter egg hunt of the day at St. Peter’s Church in Spring Grove Saturday.

Nicholas attended Easter egg hunts at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg and at Thelen Park in Spring Grove earlier Saturday, his father, Brandon Johnson, said. He said his son liked the little toys he found in some of the eggs and was having a good time.

The egg hunt at St. Peter’s began at 3 p.m. Saturday, one hour after the egg hunt at nearby Thelen Park. The latter was scheduled to be March 23, but was rescheduled after a spring snowstorm hit McHenry County.

At St. Peter’s, children ran through the church lawn to collect their share of about 3,500 eggs scattered across the yard. Many of the eggs had toys and candy inside, but some had “Bunny Bucks,” which participants could exchange for prizes such as chalk or bubbles, depending on what the “Bunny Bucks” were worth. Attendee Avery Quinn said she got four bottles of bubbles with her Bunny Bucks and was “grateful” for them.

Londyn Hain picks up an egg during the egg hunt at St. Peter's Church in Spring Grove March 30, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

About 15 lucky participants found “golden tickets” inside their eggs, which they could redeem for a gift basket. Many of the baskets had Easter-themed items like a Peeps stuffed animal, but others had more everyday items like basketballs.

“He was happy,” attendee Sarah Becker said of her son, Nolan, who was one of the golden ticket winners.

The Easter Bunny, who took a break Saturday from gearing up to deliver treats to homes, emerged from the church building shortly before the egg hunt began and watched as the children picked up all the eggs. The Bunny gave high-fives, waved and posed for photos outside and later inside the church.

The Easter Bunny observes an egg hunt at St. Peter's Church in Spring Grove March 30, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

Despite a schedule that saw it make a stop at the Illinois Railway Museum in Union last weekend and the Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce Friday, the Bunny gave the “thumbs-up” when asked how it was Saturday.

Organizer Jacqui Wold said the parishioners of St. Peter’s donated the prizes and treats for the egg hunt. “The kids have a great time,” Wold said.