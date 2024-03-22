McHenry County snowstorm: Late March snow to continue Friday, with inches of accumulation possible

Snowplows, such as this one along McHenry Avenue in Crystal Lake, came back out Friday, March 22, 2024, after a spring snowstorm. (Michelle Meyer)

A late March snowstorm has already dumped about an inch on the McHenry County area, making roads hazardous and reducing visibility heading into what is spring break for many local families.

The snow that brought the plows back out Friday morning is expected to continue throughout much of the morning and into the afternoon, the result of a narrow but intense band of precipitation, said David King, meteorologist with National Weather Service in Chicago. King said it’s hard to predict what the total accumulation could turn out to be since the pattern could shift as it moves through the region.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for McHenry, Boone and Winnebago counties until 4 p.m. Friday, with potential accumulations of 6 inches.

Check back for updates.