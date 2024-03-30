Easter scavenger hunt in Huntley connects families with local businesses – and kids with local treats

Robby Kolberg, 8, and Dahlia Kolberg, 6, of Marengo visit with the Easter bunny at the Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce scavenger hunt March 29, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

An Easter Scavenger “Hunt”ley event Friday featured stops around Huntley, visits with the Easter bunny and an opportunity for participants to connect with local businesses.

The event brought out about 400 kids and 250 families, Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nancy Binger said. It was the third time the event was held.

The scavenger hunt had two “routes,” one geared toward families who hadn’t participated before and one aimed for families who had.

“It’s pretty much sold out,” Karen Owens of A to Z Chiropractic & Physical Therapy said of the scavenger hunt and its turnout.

She said she thought the event was “great for our community.”

Activities began and ended at the Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce and then featured stops at more than a dozen businesses near the Route 47 corridor. One “route” had eight stops, while the other had nine.

At the businesses, people received plastic Easter eggs filled with clues for the next stop – and treats.

Lennyx Halstead, 8, of Huntley, makes an Easter craft during the Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce scavenger hunt March 29, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

Once people wrapped up the hunt, they could stop in at the chamber offices to make an Easter wreath craft and check out some other local businesses that had tables in the space.

And people were able to see and get photos with the Easter bunny, who sat on a bench with a background surrounded by smaller bunny figures.

The Easter bunny made its season debut last weekend but took a break from preparations for the big day Sunday to visit with and take photos with children Friday in Huntley.

The bunny didn’t talk but waved and smiled to people.

“I really like Easter,” attendee Charlie Moran said.

His mom, Mindi Moran, said it was “pretty cool” to meet the DJ at Huntley Community Radio.

Food-related businesses were popular scavenger hunt stops, with several attendees commenting that they enjoyed visiting Blessed Little Kitchen.

“We’ve been waiting for this one to pop up,” attendee Sarina Clinton said about the bakery.

Dairy Mart was another stop on the route, and owner Bill Dunn said the scavenger hunt was a “nice little bump for our business.”

“It was great,” he said.

Some of the attendees also had praise for Dairy Mart.

“We go for the slushies,” attendee Dan Matwij said.

Friday also was the final day of spring break for many local school districts. Attendee Ashley Kolberg said it was her and her children’s first time participating in the scavenger hunt, and the family was “enjoying our spring break with some fun, local activities.”

Kolberg’s children enjoyed getting eggs and treats during the scavenger hunt. Her daughter, Dahlia, showed off a pink bracelet she received during the hunt. Robby Kolberg, Dahlia’s brother, was the original recipient of the bracelet but gave it to his sister.

Although the event featured lots of Easter fun, Binger said the Huntley chamber has different events to help “showcase” businesses in the community.

“It’s important for chambers to help connect members to customers,” Binger said. “We’re super grateful all these members stepped up today.”