Crystal Lake middle school raises more than $17,000 for child cancer research

Crystal Lake's Bernotas Middle School eighth grade student Brianna Buelow donated 14 inches of hair and raised more than $5,000 for childhood cancer research. (Photo provided by District 47)

At Crystal Lake’s Bernotas Middle School, 22 students and three staff members “braved the shave” and buzzed off their hair to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Their bravery paid off as the District 47 school raised more than $17,000 for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which funds research initiatives aimed at finding cures and improving treatments for childhood cancers, according to a District 47 news release.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for their selflessness and bravery in participating in the ‘Brave the Shave’ event,” Principal Kellie Marks said in the release. “Their dedication to raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer research reflects the values of compassion and community that we strive to instill in our students.”

Eighth grade student Brianna Buelow led the fundraiser by raising more than $5,600 and celebrated by donating 14 inches of her hair at the school event on Friday.

Students who participate in the “Brave the Shave” event are able to show their support for cancer patients who often lose their hair during treatment “symbolizing their commitment to standing alongside them in their fight against this devastating disease,” District 47 Director of Communications and Public Engagement Kari Firak said in the release.

“I’m shaving my head because of my cousin,” eighth grade student Alexander Seymour said in the release. “She, unfortunately, passed away from cancer. My hair will come back, they won’t. It’s worth something.”