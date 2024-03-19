Johnsburg girls soccer wins 3rd in a row: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 2, Harlem 1: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks rallied from a 1-0 deficit at halftime to beat the Huskies for their third win in a row Monday.

Mackenzie McQuiston tied the game in the 52nd minute, and Lauren McQuiston knocked in the game-winner in the 65th.

Kiara Welch made five saves in goal for Johnsburg (3-1). Aliyah Andersen and Mackenzie McQuiston had assists.

Boys lacrosse

Antioch 10, Cary-Grove 6: At Antioch, the Trojans fell to 1-1 with a nonconference loss to the Sequoits. Brenden Baumgart had two goals and an assist for C-G.