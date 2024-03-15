Crystal Lake turned down NVA’s truck terminal expansion. But that’s not likely the end of the story.

NVA Transportation, at 7013 Sands Road, in Thursday, March 14, 2024. The company is still looking for ways expand after Crystal Lake City Council unanimously denied NVA Transportation’s request for a truck terminal expansion on its 22-acre property. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)

A truck terminal expansion could still be happening in Crystal Lake, despite the City Council denying the rezoning request made by NVA Transportation.

The City Council unanimously denied NVA Transportation’s preliminary plans for an expanded truck terminal last month. However, NVA Transportation is currently pursuing building permits and another planned-unit development that works within its current zoning, NVA attorney Mark Daniel said. That means the transportation company wouldn’t need City Council approval to expand.

NVA owners have reached out to the city since the rezoning denial, Crystal Lake City Planner Elizabeth Maxwell said. The city plans on reviewing any revised plans the company submits, she said. So far, no new documents have been submitted, Maxwell said. Both Maxwell and Daniel both declined to comment further on the matter.

NVA Transportation, at 7013 Sands Road, originally requested the construction of a freight terminal on its 22-acre property that would have been 28 feet tall and about 36,200 square feet with 328 truck parkings spaces. The proposal for the new structure included seven service bays, an indoor loading docks and areas for storage, offices and a warehouse.

In a letter to City Council dated Feb. 12, prior to the city’s denial of the NVA plans, Daniel said NVA could consider a “larger warehouse and distribution facility” within current zoning confines.

“This plan would place a taller building closer to the north lot line than the proposed plan and feature a use that does not involve as much over-the-road hauling as currently engaged in by NVA or planned by NVA in the future,” Daniel wrote. “This plan is not submitted as a threat of any kind, but NVA’s witnesses uniformly testified that there are far more intrusive plans available under existing zoning regulations and that most of these plans would not require a distinct zoning approval.”

City Council members made it clear that they were only denying the rezoning and said they support NVA Transportation continuing its business in Crystal Lake.

Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Meeting for NVA Transportation Residents fill city hall to listen to presentations from both sides during a Planning and Zoning meeting at Crystal Lake City Hall on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Crystal Lake trucking company NVA Transportation is seeking a rezoning of their Sands Road property to expand the business . Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

“The petitioner has rights on what they can put there,” Council Member Brett Hopkins said at a City Council meeting in February.

NVA might still need City Council approval, depending on the proposal, even if it’s within zoning allowances, Crystal Lake Community Development Director Kathryn Cowlin said at the February City Council meeting. “Freight terminal is only allowed as a special use in an M [manufacturing] zoning district,” she said.

Warehousing distribution is permitted in manufacturing zones, according to city documents.

Major concerns of nearby residents include increased traffic, effects on well water, potential flooding and noise and light pollution. Residents have continued to organize against the expansion, creating the website SaveSandsRoad.com and an online petition that has more than 1,900 signatures.

Nearby resident Tim Jackowiak said neighbors plan to continue weekly meetings to go over any documents they find in Freedom of Information Act requests.

Tim Jackowiak, whose property abuts NVA's, shows how the nearby land is less wooded than it once was, which he said is a result of NVA preparing its expansion. The top photo in his yard is in 2017 of his son Charlie. At bottom is a photo from fall 2022 of son Stanley. (Photo provided by Tim Jackowiak)

Jackowiak and fellow residents still feel the effects of NVA’s rezoning attempts and the removal of trees on the property in 2022. He hopes to replant some trees and install a fence to block noise and light coming from Route 14 that the trees once blocked.

“We can take a breath for a moment,” Jackowiak said of the city’s vote against rezoning. “We’re well aware that this could be far from over.”