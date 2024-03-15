8 outbreaks of norovirus in McHenry County in less than 3 months, including 4 in schools

McHenry County warned residents about a spike in norovirus cases this week.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus and is sometimes referred to as the “stomach flu” or “stomach bug,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People can get ill by caring for those with norovirus, sharing food or utensils with ill people, eating contaminated food or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting unwashed fingers in their mouths. Symptoms of norovirus include stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, fevers and headaches.

The McHenry County Department of Health has received an increase of reports of norovirus cases in the county, the county said in a Facebook post. Health department officials said eight outbreaks of norovirus have been identified since Dec. 1, and 317 people have been ill with norovirus as a result of the outbreaks. The health department said four outbreaks have been found in schools plus additional clusters, which are smaller.

“Schools will call for infectious disease guidance if they are seeing increases in gastrointestinal illness in order to prevent an outbreak,” McHenry County Department of Health Director of Nursing Susan Karras said in an email.

“Norovirus is not reportable as an individual case, but it is reported if there are outbreaks. … There are no specific commonalities, but the virus is widespread enough that it warranted an alert and education from the MCDH,” Karras said.

Those with norovirus should drink fluids, rest and eat a soft, bland diet. They should also stay home until they are symptom-free for 24 hours, according to the county’s post. To avoid norovirus, the CDC recommends washing hands often, rinsing fruits and vegetables, and cooking shellfish thoroughly.

The health department also encouraged washing hands with soap and water after using the restroom, changing diapers or touching surfaces, noting hand sanitizer does not kill norovirus.

Norovirus nationally is climbing, with the Midwest having a PCR test positivity rate of nearly 13.5% as of March 2, the latest data available, according to the CDC. Norovirus is currently highest in the Northeast, with a positivity rate of 16.1%. The positivity rate is currently 12.8% in the West and lowest in the South at 12.6%. Nationally, norovirus has a 15.4% positivity rate.

Outbreaks are most common from November to April, according to the CDC. In March 2022, the health department also reported an uptick in norovirus.