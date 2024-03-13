2024 Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Crystal Lake South’s AJ Demirov

Crystal Lake South's AJ Demirov shoots the ball between DePaul College Prep's Jaylan Mcelroy (left) and Robert Walls (right) during the IHSA Class 3A Hoffman Estates Supersectional earlier this month. Demirov is the 2024 Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Crystal Lake South seemed in control during the second quarter of its Class 3A Kaneland Sectional championship game against the host Knights.

The Gators had a double-digit lead and their 1-3-1 zone defense was making life rough for Kaneland.

South point guard AJ Demirov then delivered the knockout before the teams broke for halftime. The 5-foot-11 junior went off in the second quarter, scoring 17 of his game-high 24 points in the quarter and virtually assuring the Gators their second sectional title in school history.

Demirov frequently had stretches when he seemed unguardable. He could pull up for a 3-pointer one trip, then blow by a defender for a layup on the next. He was equally devastating when the Gators’ defense came up with turnovers and he engineered the fast break.

Demirov led South to a 31-4 record and the Fox Valley Conference title at 18-0, and is named the 2024 Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year, selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches.

South lost to DePaul Prep in the Hoffman Estates Supersectional, ending its best season in school history and matching the most wins by any FVC team along with 2022 Burlington Central and 2020 Cary-Grove.

Demirov averaged 20.2 points, 3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game. He shot 80.5% on free throws, 45% on field goals and 36% on 3s, where he hit an area-best 91.

Demirov answered some questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about the Gators’ amazing run.

Crystal Lake South's AJ Demirov pushes the ball up the court against Wheaton Academy's Wandy Munoz during the IHSA Class 3A Cary-Grove Boys Basketball Regional Championship game on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at Cary-Grove High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

What will you remember most about the season?

Demirov: My 40-point game against Cary-Grove and the point guard matchup for the regional championship against Wheaton Academy (against Wandy Munoz). Also bus rides with my teammates.

Who do you consider the toughest defenders you saw in the FVC this season?

Demirov: Bryce Walker from Huntley, and my teammate Wyatt Orlick on scout team defense made practice harder than games.

If you could play at any college, where would it be?

Demirov: Somewhere warm. Florida, the Carolinas or Arizona.

What NBA throwback jersey would you most like to have?

Demirov: Kyrie Irving’s Cavs’ jersey, Jason Williams’ Kings’ jersey, a Kevin Johnson Suns’ jersey or a Kenny Anderson Nets’ jersey.

Who are some point guards you like to pattern your game after?

Demirov: Kyrie Irving, RJ Davis from North Carolina and Braden Smith from Purdue.

Huntley's Bryce Walker (right) chases down a loose ball in front of Crystal Lake South's AJ Demirov during a Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game Tuesday, Feb.6, 2024, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

What is your favorite pregame meal?

Demirov: Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

If you played baseball, what would be your walk-up song?

Demirov: “Lord Knows” by Meek Mill.

What are three of your favorite basketball movies?

Demirov: “Above the Rim,” “He Got Game” and “Last Chance U.”

Who is the most famous person you have taken a picture with?

Demirov: I am in a picture with LeBron James at a Bucks’ game, but he was just sitting on the bench in the background. I never met him.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Demirov: Baseball.

What is one of your biggest pet peeves?

Demirov: People chewing loud.

What scares you?

Demirov: High heights.

Is there any significance to wearing No. 4?

Demirov: It’s my lucky number.

You have a shot next season at catching Phil Wallace as South’s career scoring leader. How well do you know him?

Demirov: I actually know him pretty well, I’ve known him since fourth or fifth grade. He coached me and I trained with him.

Which teammate really inspires you?

Demirov: Michael Prokos. He’s a real genuine dude. Also (manager) Lorenzo Moore, because even though he couldn’t play, he still showed up to practice every day and helped the team. I was also inspired by our community for showing a tremendous amount of support throughout the playoffs and the season.