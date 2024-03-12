Girls basketball: 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Marian Central’s Madison Kenyon finds her way to the basket against Rockford Guilford at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Meet the 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area girls basketball team.

First team

Huntley’s Anna Campanelli passes the ball as she drives the lane against South Elgin at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Anna Campanelli, Huntley, jr., G

Campanelli, a 5-foot-10 guard, took on a bigger role for the Red Raiders and was among the area’s top scorers at 14.1 points a game. The talented junior averaged 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals and helped Huntley to its third consecutive Fox Valley Conference championship.

Crystal Lake Central's Katie Hamill celebrates a three-point play against Burlington Central at Woodstock High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Katie Hamill, Crystal Lake Central, sr., G

Hamill (5-8), the Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year, led the area in scoring for the second straight season at 22.5 points, along with 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 5.1 steals. The Tigers won their first regional title since 2019 and Hamill finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,813 career points. She’ll play next year at NCAA Division II Missouri-St. Louis.

Cary-Grove's Kayli McMorris (right) looks to knock the ball away from Hampshire's Ashley Herzing at Hampshire High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Ashley Herzing, Hampshire, sr., G

Herzing (5-7) was the area’s top 3-point shooter with 88 3s and helped lead the Whip-Purs to a second-place finish in the FVC for the second consecutive season. She averaged 13 points and 2.2 steals and surpassed 1,000 career points in her final season. Herzing will play next year at D-III Macalester in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Marian Central’s Madison Kenyon finds her way to the basket against Rockford Guilford at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Madison Kenyon, Marian Central, sr., F

Kenyon (5-9) was one of two area players to average a double-double at 14.3 points and 10.8 rebounds a game. She posted 24 double-doubles in 28 games played and went over 1,000 career points. Kenyon, who will play next year at D-III St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, led the Hurricanes to a program-best 27 wins, back-to-back Class 2A regional titles and the Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament championship.

Prairie Ridge's Addie Meyer attacks the basket against Kaneland's Kendra Brown at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

Addie Meyer, Prairie Ridge, sr., F

Meyer (5-11) joined Kenyon as the area’s only two players to average a double-double at 13.5 points and 10.4 rebounds a game for the Wolves, who tied for fifth in the FVC and came up just short of a regional title with a 45-37 loss to Kaneland in the Class 3A Kaneland Regional championship. Meyer will play next year at D-III Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Second team

Bella Frohling, Marengo, sr., G

Juliette Huff, Marian Central, jr., G

Ellie Mjaanes, Cary-Grove, jr., F

Emma Payton, Burlington Central, sr. , F

Monica Sierzputowski, Dundee-Crown, sr. F

Honorable mention

Keira Bogott, Woodstock, jr., G

Kaylee Fouke, Johnsburg, sr., F

Emersyn Fry, Burlington Central, sr., G

Emily Larry, Cary-Grove, sr., G

Kennedy Manning, Cary-Grove, so., G

Abbey Miner, Marian Central, jr., G

Ella Notaro, Marian Central, sr., G

Leah Spychala, Crystal Lake Central, jr., F

Caylin Stevens, Woodstock North, sr., G

Paula Strzelecki, Huntley, jr., F

Whitney Thompson, Hampshire, sr., G

Jessica Webber, Alden-Hebron, sr., G