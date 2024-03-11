2024 Northwest Herald Girls Bowler of the Year: Richmond-Burton’s Gina Scichowski

Richmond-Burton’s Gina Scichowski almost pulled off a rare trifecta last month at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

After capturing the Antioch Regional championship and following that with a sectional title at Fremd, the Rockets senior solidified herself as one of the state’s most accomplished bowlers by taking second at the IHSA Girls Bowling State Tournament.

Congratulations to RB Bowler Gina Scichowski with back to back Regionals Championship Titles! pic.twitter.com/MLHM2CxAWt — RBCHSTennis & Bowling (@RbchsT) February 3, 2024

Earning a medal was important to Scichowski, who took 14th as a sophomore but didn’t make it to state last year after getting food poisoning the week before sectionals.

“It was very important to me to place,” Scichowski said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous or emotional for a tournament before. I’ve been in Junior Gold [Championships], which is nationals, and I don’t even get nervous for that. I really wanted to medal.”

Not only did Scichowski make school history, she also made McHenry County history.

With her second-place finish, Scichowski became the area’s highest placer and first medalist since Jacobs’ Brianna Schmidt (eighth) in 2019. Scichowski matched Jacobs’ Brandon Biondo, who was the boys’ state runner-up in 2014, for the area’s best finish ever.

According to IHSA records, the only other area girls bowlers to medal at state are Schmidt, Jacobs’ Gina Gabrys (sixth, 1994) and Hampshire’s Tammy Anderson (1982).

For her standout season, Scichowski was selected as the 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Bowler of the Year by the sports staff. It’s the first year of the award. Johnsburg senior Aiden Schwichow was named Boys Bowler of the Year after taking fifth at state.

Scichowski spoke with sports writer Alex Kantecki about her runner-up state finish, how to get rid of a bowling ball, Hot Wheels and more.

Gina Scichowski, Richmond-Burton (Photo provided by Richmond-Burton High School)

What was the best part about state?

Scichowski: Seeing all of my friends there. I bowl tournaments with a lot of them, so I thought it was cool to see them in a high school environment.

How did you get into bowling?

Scichowski: My mom got me into it. She used to bowl, not as competitively, but she thought it was fun and I would enjoy it. I used to play basketball and baseball and stuff, and I enjoyed those things, but I excelled more in bowling. I enjoy it and it just comes naturally to me.

Where is your favorite place to bowl?

Scichowski: I really like bowling at Raymond’s [in Johnsburg] because it’s just very comfortable there. But any bowling alley is perfectly fine.

What is the hardest part about bowling?

Scichowski: There are a lot of hard parts that not a lot of people know. There are many types of bowling balls, different cores, different surfaces and coverstocks of a ball. And those also complement the oil pattern on the lane because they can change the oil pattern and difficulty so you have to figure out which ball matches the pattern. As the day goes on, the oil pattern changes and gets pushed around so you have to do a ball change.

How many bowling balls do you own?

Scichowski: Probably 20. I bring 12 to tournaments. At state I probably used six of them, maybe a little more.

How do you get rid of a bowling ball?

Scichowski: Gosh, I don’t know. I mean, give it to Goodwill I guess or find a little kid who is just getting started and give them a very used bowling ball.

What are three of your favorite movies?

Scichowski: “10 Things I Hate About You,” “The Notebook” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” I’m a big romantic.

What is your perfect meal?

Scichowski: Deep dish pizza.

What is your biggest achievement in bowling?

Scichowski: Bowling two 300s. I bowled one three years ago and another the week before regionals. It is very nerve wracking, but after you throw your last shot and you see the pins fall, your face just lights up with joy. I was so happy. I was 15 when I threw my first one at Poplar Creek Bowl [in Hoffman Estates].

What are your hobbies outside of bowling?

Scichowski: I like fishing, biking and I collect Hot Wheels.

How did you get into Hot Wheels?

Scichowski: I’ve been collecting Hot Wheels since I was little. My mom used to work at an American Girl Doll, which is connected to Mattel, so she would bring me Hot Wheels.

If you were on a deserted island, what are three things you would want to have with you?

Scichowski: My friends, food and my phone.

What would be your dream job?

Scichowski: One that makes a lot of money.

You’re attending College of Lake County to bowl on its newly formed team. What do you hope to get out of that experience?

Scichowski: I’m really just looking forward to bowling on a team. I bowl on teams for leagues and stuff like that, but it’s definitely a different environment. Especially since I bowled as an individual throughout high school, it’s going to be different.