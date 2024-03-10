Northwest Herald local sports schedule for March 10-16, 2024

Huntley’s AJ Putty makes contact against Cary-Grove last season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Editor’s note: Dates and times are subject to change.

Monday, March 11

Baseball: Jefferson at Harvard, Marengo at Schaumburg, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Rockford Auburn at Huntley, Harvard at Genoa-Kingston, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Antioch at Woodstock North, 4:30 p.m.; Dundee-Crown at Round Lake, 6:15 p.m.; Burlington Central at Wheaton Academy, 7 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: McHenry at Grant, 5 p.m.; Prairie Ridge at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Baseball: Cary-Grove at Palatine, Belvidere at Harvard, Belvidere North at Woodstock North, Round Lake at Marengo, 4:30 p.m.; Crystal Lake Central at Barrington, Schaumburg vs. Dundee-Crown, 4:45 .m.

Softball: Cary-Grove at Lakes, Harvard at Stillman Valley, Harlem at Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North at Belvidere North, Marian Central at Rockford Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Johnsburg at Wauconda, 4:45 p.m.

Girls soccer: Richmond-Burton at Lakes, Marengo at Stillman Valley, Harvard at Byron, St. Charles North at Crystal Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.; Jacobs at Guilford, Woodstock at St. Viator, 6 p.m.; Crystal Lake South at Grayslake North, 6:15 p.m.; Hampshire at Elgin, Cary-Grove at Prospect, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie Ridge, Johnsburg at Wauconda Quad, TBA

Boys lacrosse: Dundee-Crown at Hoffman Estates, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Hampshire co-op at Buffalo Grove, 6 p.m.

Girls badminton: McHenry at Grant, 4:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Baseball: Genoa-Kingston at Harvard, Guilford at Marengo, Wauconda at Woodstock, Round Lake at Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North at North Boone, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Lakes at Crystal Lake Central, South Elgin at Huntley, Genoa-Kingston at Marengo, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Genoa-Kingston at Marengo, 4:30 p.m.; Woodstock at Rockford Auburn, 5 p.m.; Dundee-Crown at Streamwood, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington Central at Naperville Central, 7 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Marian Central at Carmel, 4:30 p.m.; Crystal Lake Central at Wauconda, 5 p.m.; Crystal Lake South at Batavia, 6 p.m.; Cary-Grove at Grayslake North, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Crystal Lake Central co-op at St. Charles East, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 14

Baseball: Burlington Central at Belvidere North, Barrington at Cary-Grove, Schaumburg at Huntley, Johnsburg at Elmwood Park, 4:30 p.m.; Crystal Lake Central at Libertyville, 4:45 p.m.

Softball: Wheaton Academy at Burlington Central, Johnsburg at Crystal Lake Central, Belvidere at Crystal Lake South, Belvidere North at Prairie Ridge, 4:30 p.m.; Dundee-Crown at Buffalo Grove, Antioch at Marengo, Richmond-Burton at Wauconda, 4:45 p.m.

Girls soccer: Marian Central at Rockford Lutheran, Belvidere at Marengo, Jacobs at Jefferson, Lakes at Crystal Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.; Woodstock North at McHenry, 6 p.m.; Grant at Richmond-Burton, 6:15 p.m.; Burlington Central at Belvidere North, 6:30 p.m.; Cary-Grove at Buffalo Grove, 6:45 p.m.; Prairie Ridge, Johnsburg at Wauconda Quad, TBA

Boys lacrosse: Dundee-Crown at Glenbard North, 5 p.m.; Crystal Lake Central co-op at Carmel, Marian Central at Conant, 6:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Mundelein at Huntley, 6:15 p.m.

Boys tennis: Lakes at Crystal Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Baseball: Burlington Central at Harlem, Crystal Lake South at Boylan, Freeport at Harvard, Genoa-Kingston at Marengo, Richmond-Burton at Round Lake, Marian Central at Loyola, Belvidere North at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.; Johnsburg at Lakes, 4:45 p.m.

Softball: McHenry vs. Lakes at Rosemont, 4 p.m.; Belvidere North at Burlington Central, Marian Central at Crystal Lake Central, Prairie Ridge at Belvidere, 4:30 p.m.; Dundee-Crown at Hoffman Estates, 4:45 p.m.; Woodstock North vs. Libertyville at Rosemont, 5:45 p.m.; Woodstock vs. Lakes at Rosemont, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Hampshire co-op at St. Charles East, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Baseball: Chicago Hope at Huntley, Wauconda at Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South at Richmond-Burton, McHenry at Johnsburg, Harvard at Auburn, 10 a.m.; Dundee-Crown at Harlem, Hampshire at Marengo, Jacobs at Batavia, Prairie Ridge at Conant, 11 a.m.; Woodstock at Belvidere, noon

Softball: Crystal Lake South at Johnsburg (DH), Woodstock North at Grayslake Central (DH), Woodstock at Guilford (DH), 10 a.m.; Yorkville at Burlington Central (DH), Jacobs at Barrington, Belvidere at Harvard, Lakes at Marengo, Regina Dominican at Richmond-Burton, 11 a.m.; North Boone at Marengo, 3 p.m.

Girls soccer: Harvard at Harvard Invitational, 9 a.m.; Round Lake at Richmond-Burton, 10:30 a.m.; Jacobs at Grayslake North, 11 a.m.; Dundee-Crown at Bloom, Crystal Lake Central vs. Plainfield North at St. Charles East Tournament, noon; Woodstock at Boylan, 12:30 p.m.; Crystal Lake South at Schaumburg, 1:15 p.m.; Stevenson at Huntley, 2 p.m.; Burlington Central at St. Charles East Invitational, Prairie Ridge, Johnsburg at Wauconda Quad, TBA

Boys lacrosse: Highland Park at Crystal Lake Central, 11:30 a.m.; Crystal Lake South at Grant, noon

Girls lacrosse: Crystal Lake Central co-op at York, 10 a.m.; Hampshire co-op at Sandburg, 11:30 a.m.

Girls badminton: McHenry at Rolling Meadows, 10 a.m.