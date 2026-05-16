Plant sales Saturday in Harvard, Crystal Lake area raise funds for groups, youths

Two opportunities to purchase plants – and support good causes – take place Saturday, May 16.

McHenry’s Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation is hosting a plant sale fundraiser, which is being held at a different house of worship, Ridgefield-Crystal Lake Presbyterian Church at 8505 Church Street in Ridgefield, northwest of Crystal Lake. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

All proceeds will fund a service-learning trip for the TOL Youth Group to Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota in June. The group will learn about Lakota culture and history from Oglala Lakota elders while working on the reservation to improve living conditions for the residents.

For more information on this event, visit treeoflifeuu.org/youth-group-plant-sale or call 815-322-2464.

The Harvard Garden Club’s annual plant sale will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at a new location: the Harvard Moose Pavilion Center 22500 Route 173 in Harvard.

This year, the club is offering our homegrown annuals, perennials, bushes and more. Tool sharpening and free Master Gardener’s advice on your home gardening issues will also be on hand.

The proceeds from this sale help to support local gardens and a scholarship program.