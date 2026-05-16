Nell’s Woodland accepting artist mentorship program applications

Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa is currently accepting applications for its “Art in Nature” Young Artist Mentorship program, set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 10, through Sunday, July 12.

Participants will learn about new materials and techniques, build relationships with artists and mentors and exchange ideas with peers. The mentorship program also includes various art disciplines, such as cyanotype photography, plein-air painting, wet felting, and a collaborative mosaic project. The collaborative project features pieces created by the program’s artists. The art piece will be publicly exhibited.

Non-local students’ lodging accommodations will be provided. Meals will also be served.

Applicants must be high school students ages 16 to 18 and graduating students interested in the visual arts. The applications must include three artwork examples in JPEG or PDF format and a written description of favorite art materials, creative work interests and their inspirations. Applications are due Monday, June 1. The program participants will be announced on Friday, June 5. To apply, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e.

Nell’s Woodland is located at 2000 Alexis Ave. in Ottawa.