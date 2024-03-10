Letter: Volunteers put together 1K vote yes for mental health signs

One recent morning, volunteers descended on the McHenry County Republican Headquarters and put together 1,000 “Vote yes to mental health” signs. And many others showed up to get these signs to put up all over McHenry County.

The McHenry County Republican Party is fully behind this effort to help those with mental health issues in McHenry County. If you would like to help support this referendum, contact the McHenry County Republican Party at mchenrycountygop.org.

John Pletz

Algonquin Township Precinct 32 Committeeperson