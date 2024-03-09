Woodstock Old Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat; authorities say it was ‘swatting’ hoax

Woodstock’s Old Courthouse was evacuated and stormed by officers after someone phoned authorities claiming to be armed there with explosives and firearms.

Authorities said they believe the incident was a “swatting,” when someone calls in a false to prompt a police response, because nothing suspicious was found following a search of the historic building.

Police said they the Northeast Regional Communications Center, or NERCOM, received a call from an unknown person claiming he was armed inside the Old Courthouse Center at 101 N. Johnson Street and that “within a certain timeframe he was going to ignite the explosives and utilize his firearm against civilians located in the building,” police said in a news release.

“As time was of the essence, Woodstock Police Officers responded to the scene, created an action plan, and deployed into the occupied building utilizing protective shields and police rifles,” the release said.

Others were asked to evacuate while police searched the structure. “No person or thing was located that could have been considered a threat to the innocent occupants. No one was physically injured during the evacuation of the building,” police said.

Authorities said they’re treating the situation as “swatting” incident or prank. “As such, we do not believe there is any immediate threat to the community at this time.” They warned that any suspects identified “will be criminally charged to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information is asked to call the Woodstock Police Department Investigations Division at 815-338-2131.

“The Woodstock community is strong, and we realize that we need to work together to keep Woodstock a safe place to live,” the release stated.