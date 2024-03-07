2024 Northwest Herald Boys Swimmer of the Year: Cary-Grove co-op’s Drew Watson

Cary-Grove co-op's Drew Watson competes in the 200-yard individual medley B finals during the IHSA Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Cary-Grove co-op’s Drew Watson put the finishing touches on a memorable high school career last month, adding three state medals to his collection at the IHSA Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Watson, a senior at Crystal Lake South, placed eighth in the 200-yard individual medley for the Trojans’ highest finish of the day. The NCAA Division I Miami (Ohio)-bounder swimmer also took 14th in the 100 backstroke and was a part of the co-op’s 200 medley relay with Kasparas Venslauskas, Noah Brereton and Connor Chan that finished 16th.

Congrats to our boys swimmers from this past weekend at State Swimming! Special thanks to Senior Drew Watson! We will miss your leadership next year Drew! Amazing career! pic.twitter.com/2l6BGiUVbo — CLSathletics (@CLsouthathletic) February 26, 2024

Watson earned eight state medals, broke multiple school and team records and will go down as one of the co-op’s all-time greats.

Watson also was named Most Valuable Swimmer at the Fox Valley Conference Invite in back-to-back seasons. The Trojans have won 16 of the past 17 FVC titles.

“He works so hard,” C-G co-op coach Scott Lattyak said. “He sets the tone in practice for everyone, and he keeps it fun and spirited. He’s always pushing, and he just never seems to get tired.”

He sets the tone in practice for everyone and he keeps it fun and spirited. He’s always pushing, and he just never seems to get tired.” — Scott Lattyak, Cary-Grove co-op coach on senior Drew Watson

For the second year in a row, Watson was voted the Northwest Herald Boys Swimmer of the Year by the sports staff. Watson is the third straight Trojans’ swimmer to win the award. Crystal Lake Central grad Ben Castro, now a sophomore at D-II Tampa, won in 2022.

Watson holds team records in the 200 IM (1:50.07), 100 backstroke (49.69) and also is a part of the program’s record-holding relays in the 200 medley and 400 free. At Crystal Lake South, he holds school records in the 100 free, 100 breast and 200 free relay.

Watson spoke to the Northwest Herald about his final high school season, state performance, dream job and more.

Cary-Grove’s Drew Watson launches at the start of the 100-yard backstroke during the Fox Valley Conference Invite at Woodstock North. (Patrick Kunzer)

What was the best part about state?

Watson: I really just enjoyed being with my teammates and getting to spend more time with them.

What are you going to remember most about your senior season?

Watson: The fun I’ve had in practices, the fun I’ve had at meets, bus rides and everything like that. The racing is always fun, practice is always fun, and anytime I get to be with my teammates is exciting.

When you were entering high school, did you ever think you’d have eight state medals when it was all said and done?

Watson: Not really. I’ve got seven other guys I’ve got to depend on in relays, and those guys got it done throughout my high school career. I really didn’t expect it. A lot of things had to line up correctly, and I’m glad it did.

Which team or school record are you most proud of?

Watson: I’d say definitely my 100 [backstroke] because it was the first one I ever got my freshman year.

Who is your favorite pro swimmer?

Watson: [French swimmer] Léon Marchand. He’s a freshman at Arizona State. His under waters are insanely fast. Everything he does I feel is super quick. Being able to watch him is pretty cool.

What is something you aren’t good at, but wish you could do well?

Watson: I wish I could golf well. I’m not a great golfer, but I do wish I could hit it a little better.

Do you have any nicknames?

Watson: Some of the guys on the team call me “Watty 8″ because that’s on my license plate.

What is your favorite movie?

Watson: My favorite movie of all-time is “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” I love all of those old Chicago-based movies.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Watson: I guess from my parents just telling me to give 100% in everything you do, whether that’s doing a chore at home or at practice. Always give 100% of yourself in everything you do and good things will come of it.

What would be your dream job?

Watson: I want to be the owner of a real estate company. I’m not sure what kind of real estate. I don’t know if I want go houses or commercial, but definitely down that path.

What sports moment was so huge that you’ll always remember where you were when it happened?

Watson: When the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010. I remember watching that game when I was really little.

What would be your dream vacation spot?

Watson: Anywhere on a beach, somewhere tropical. Anywhere with a beach and big waves, so I can go surf.

Who is your biggest hero?

Watson: Definitely my parents, [Will and Bryn Watson]. I think they’ve done a great job raising me. I look up to them and everything that they’ve done.

Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

Watson: I like playing pickleball, I like golfing and I like fishing. I love doing anything outside, really.

What are you looking forward to most at Miami (Ohio)?

Watson: I’m just really excited to go out there. It’s something fresh and something new. Swimming wise, I know we’re always in contention for the [Mid-American Conference] championship, so I’m really just excited to swim at that meet. I know it’s going to be a lot of fun. In school, I’m looking forward to learning about things I’m actually curious in. Business wise, I’m really excited to take some of those classes.