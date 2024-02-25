IHSA Boys Swimming and Diving State Meet: Cary-Grove's Drew Watson brings home three medals

Cary-Grove co-op senior swimmer Drew Watson grabbed three medals Saturday at the IHSA Boys Swimming and Diving State Meet at FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Watson, who attends Crystal Lake South, took eighth in the 200-yard individual medley, the highest finish of the day for the team, which also draws athletes from C-G, Crystal Lake Central and Prairie Ridge.

Watson swam 1:50.80 in the A final of the 200 IM. He also was 14th in the 100 backstroke in 50.44 from that race’s B final.

Kasparas Venslauskas (Central) finished 14th in the 100 breaststroke in 57.01 out of the B final.

Brereton (South) took 16th in the 500 freestyle in 4:41.02.

C-G’s 200 medley relay team of Watson, Venslauskas, Brereton and Connor Chan (Central) finished 16th in 1:35.73.