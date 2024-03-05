Man arrested in Spring Grove allegedly possessing nearly a pound of pot, police say

A man was arrested in Spring Grove about midnight Tuesday allegedly in possession of almost a pound of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

Joseph La Spisa, 35, of the 700 block of Canopy Drive in Round Lake, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, a Class 3 felony; possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana; and unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, according to the criminal complaint filed by Spring Grove police in McHenry County court.

About 12:15 a.m. Tuesday police initiated a traffic stop on La Spisa who was driving a white 2020 Ford Expedition and found that he was in possession of almost 450 grams of marijuana in multiple clear sandwich bags and a scale with a substance containing marijuana on it, the complaint alleged.

Police said the traffic stop was made at Illinois Route 12 and Fox Lake Road.

According to the complaint, during the traffic stop La Spisa had “an excessive amount of cannabis within the motor vehicle ... some of which was not contained in a sealed, odor-proof, child-resistant cannabis container” as required by law.

Following a hearing Tuesday afternoon, La Spisa was released from the county jail pretrial with conditions, including that he attend all court appearances, not break any laws and not consume illicit substances, according to the release order.