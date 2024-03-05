Arrest warrant issued for man accused of striking pregnant woman with her car door at McHenry intersection

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a man who allegedly pinned a pregnant woman with her car door at a McHenry intersection on Feb. 1, according to police and a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Kyle Myerson, 35, of Genoa, Wisconsin, is charged with aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery of a pregnant or disabled person, each a Class 3 felony, according to the complaint. If convicted, he could face between two and five years in prison, but the charge could also yield probation.

At 8:25 p.m. on Feb. 1, police responded to the intersection of Route 31 and Bull Valley Road in response to a 911 call. When they arrived, a 35-year-old woman, who was 26 weeks pregnant, said that as she was stopped at a red light northbound on Route 31, preparing to turn west onto Bull Valley Road, she suspected her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle, McHenry Officer Ashley O’Herron said, adding that as the woman tried to step out of her vehicle to assess the situation, a man approached her screaming and calling her a derogatory name.

The man “struck and pinned” the woman with her car door, injuring her leg and forearm, according to the criminal complaint. He then returned to his vehicle and left the scene heading northbound on Route 31, according to the complaint and O’Herron. The woman was able to get the man’s license plate number and with that, as well as camera footage, police identified Myerson and filed charges, according to authorities.