Girls basketball: 5 standout stats and numbers from the 2023-24 season in McHenry County

Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill (right) battles with Marian Central’s Ella Notaro earlier this season at McHenry High School Thursday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The 2023-24 season saw three teams (Crystal Lake Central, Cary-Grove, Marian Central) crowned regional champions and produced many fun storylines along the way.

Huntley remained on top of the Fox Valley Conference as a three-time defending champion, while Marengo’s dominance continued in the Kishwaukee River Conference with its fifth title in six years.

Here are a few statistics and numbers that stood out from the past season in McHenry County.

Crystal Lake Central's Katie Hamill (right) attacks the basket against Dixon’s Ahmyrie McGowan during a Class 3A Sycamore Sectional semifinal. (Mark Busch)

Hamill breaks school record (1,813 career points)

Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill, despite playing in only five games as a freshman because of the COVID-19 pandemic, finished her career with 1,813 points and broke the program’s all-time scoring record, previously held by 1981 graduate Cheri Bacon (1,704).

Congratulations to Katie Hamill for breaking CLC’s all time scoring record set in 1981



At tonight’s game Hamill scored 24 points and now has 1,731 career points



Congrats Katie we are so proud of you and so excited for your future!🐅@clcathletics @CLCentralHS @CarsonSterk pic.twitter.com/U4C7kTmbo3 — Coach Crabill (@clctigersgbb) February 9, 2024

Hamill led McHenry County in scoring for the second straight season at 22.5 points a game and shot better than 50% from the field. The 5-foot-8 guard also was relentless on defense with 5.1 steals a game for the Tigers, who earned their first regional title since 2019.

Huntley’s FVC streak ends at 37

Huntley’s impressive Fox Valley Conference winning streak that stretched across three seasons came to an end with a 51-19 loss to Cary-Grove on Jan. 19. That loss ended a 37-game FVC winning streak for the Red Raiders, whose previous loss in conference was Jan. 21, 2022.

Huntley’s Cassidy Serpe (left) pushes the ball up court with teammate Anna Campanelli close behind earlier this season at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Despite the streak ending, the Raiders won their third straight conference championship. Led by junior guard Anna Campanelli (14.1 ppg), the Raiders went 17-1 in FVC play. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Huntley is 52-2 in the 10-team conference.

Marian Central sets team record with 27 wins

Marian Central, after winning only five games two years ago, led McHenry County teams with a 27-5 record and broke the program’s single-season wins record, set only a year earlier with 25.

The Hurricanes captured back-to-back Class 2A regional titles with a 73-68 double overtime win over Byron and reached 20 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since doing it in 1994 and 1995.

Whoa! Juliette Huff hits the game-tying 3 at the buzzer. We’re heading to a second OT. Marian Central and Byron tied at 63. pic.twitter.com/ixVaR5eBhp — Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) February 17, 2024

Marian was led by forward Madison Kenyon, who surpassed 1,000 career points in her final season and recorded 24 double-doubles in 28 games at 14.3 points and 10.8 rebounds a game.

Club 1,000

Three McHenry County players went over 1,000 career points during the season. Joining Kenyon to reach the milestone were Alden-Hebron senior guard Jessica Webber and Hampshire senior guard Ashley Herzing.

Webber trailed only Hamill in scoring at 17.4 points a game and finished as the Giants’ all-time leading scorer with 1,454 points, surpassing 2021 grad Rachel Pahl (1,226).

Herzing averaged 13.3 points a game for the Whip-Purs.

Cary-Grove's Kayli McMorris (right) tries to knock the ball away from Hampshire's Ashley Herzing earlier this season at Hampshire High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Make it rain

Seven area players finished with 50 or more 3-pointers during the season, up from three the year before. Herzing led all McHenry County players with 88 3s after finishing runner-up on the list last season with 60.

Webber was second with 71, followed by Hamill (61), Hampshire senior Whitney Thompson (57), Crystal Lake South freshman Makena Cleary (55), Marengo senior Bella Frohling (54) and Burlington Central senior Emma Payton (52).