February 29, 2024
Boys basketball: Marian Central’s Cale McThenia named to All-Chicagoland Christian Conference team

By Northwest Herald staff report
Marian Central’s Cale McThenia is honored for scoring over 1,000 career points during a nononference boys basketball game against Marengo this season at Marian Central High School. McThenia suffered a torn right ACL in the Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament and missed the last five games. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Christ the King (8-0): Calvin Worsham, sr. (MVP); Darien Green, jr.; Aaron McClure, jr.

Chicago Hope (6-2): Josh Dillon, sr.; Cam’ron Senteno, sr.

Wheaton Academy (5-3): Wandy Munoz-*, sr.; Hayden Schroeder, fr.

Aurora Christian (5-3): Marshawn Cocroft, so.; Cam Morel, sr.

BIshop McNamara (4-4): Robert Hudson, sr.; Abner Garcia, sr.

Timothy Christian (3-5): Alex Keiser, sr.

Marian Central (2-6): Cale McThenia, sr.

St. Edward (2-6): Matthew Morrice, jr.

Chicago Christian (1-7): A.J. Van Dellen.

*-MVP nominee.

Note: Marian Central’s leading scorer Christian Bentancur missed several CCC games for football all-star games.