Boys basketball: Marian Central’s Cale McThenia named to All-Chicagoland Christian Conference team

Chicagoland Christian Conference
Christ the King (8-0): Calvin Worsham, sr. (MVP); Darien Green, jr.; Aaron McClure, jr.
Chicago Hope (6-2): Josh Dillon, sr.; Cam’ron Senteno, sr.
Wheaton Academy (5-3): Wandy Munoz-*, sr.; Hayden Schroeder, fr.
Aurora Christian (5-3): Marshawn Cocroft, so.; Cam Morel, sr.
BIshop McNamara (4-4): Robert Hudson, sr.; Abner Garcia, sr.
Timothy Christian (3-5): Alex Keiser, sr.
Marian Central (2-6): Cale McThenia, sr.
St. Edward (2-6): Matthew Morrice, jr.
Chicago Christian (1-7): A.J. Van Dellen.
*-MVP nominee.
Note: Marian Central’s leading scorer Christian Bentancur missed several CCC games for football all-star games.