Letter: Does U.S. have moral fitness to survive?

There’s less than three years until the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Does America have the moral fitness to survive? The founders developed the Constitution in order to form a more perfect union, a Republic, if we were able to keep it. Today, that is very much in doubt.

The American Revolution was the first successful rebellion to overthrow its tyrannical overlord. Sadly, we’ve become worse than the British East India Company, the financier globalists of their day, who used British military might to enforce backwardness. Today, America with 800 plus military bases worldwide continues this enforced backwardness allowing international cartels to loot occupied countries.

There is an ongoing paradigm shift on the world stage. The Global South, with most of the world’s population, is rejecting the Anglo-American unipolar hegemony and is looking to China and Russia for leadership. Ironically these nations have resurrected the American system of development, bringing infrastructure and modernity to formerly backward countries. America, however, has resurrected the British system of central banking, free trade, enforced backwardness, etc. Witness Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Ukraine and Gaza.

America must return to its founding, by rejecting the Anglo-American special relationship and remembering ”...that all political connection between the United Colonies and the State of Great Britain is and ought to be totally dissolved…” The present course American leadership has chosen will end badly.

“We cannot escape history. We will be remembered in spite of ourselves,” Abraham Lincoln said.

Nicholas C. Kockler

Woodstock