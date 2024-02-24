Social media threat to Richmond-Burton High School investigated

A current student at Richmond-Burton High Community High School on Wednesday alerted staff to a threat made to the school via social media, according to an email sent to parents Thursday from Principal Mike Baird.

“(T)he threat has been thoroughly investigated, and appropriate measures have been taken to address the situation,” according to that letter. A call to Baird Friday afternoon with questions about that threat was not immediately returned.

According to the letter, school staff contacted law enforcement about the threat, which was made by “individuals ... not currently attending Richmond-Burton High School.”

The letter did not state what the nature of the threats were.