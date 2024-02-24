2 McHenry County girls wrestlers still in title contention: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday

Girls wrestling

IHSA Girls Wrestling State Tournament: At Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, two McHenry County sophomores remain in contention for state titles after earning two wins Friday.

Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter won her opening-round matchup at 105 pounds with a 4-2 decision and followed it up with a 22-12 major decision in her second match. Slaughter (30-2) will face Anna-Jonesboro junior Zoee Sadler (38-10) in the semifinals Saturday.

McHenry’s Natalie Corona followed a similar path to the 140-pound semifinals with a 4-2 decision in the opening round followed by a 15-9 decision in the second round. Corona (25-3) will take on Schaumburg junior Madeline Zerafa-Lazarevic (38-2) in the semifinals.

Burlington Central junior Victoria Macias (115 pounds) and freshman teammate Ryann Macias (170), Huntley sophomore Aubrie Rohrbacher (130), Richmond-Burton junior Jasmine McCaskel (140) and Crystal Lake South freshman Annalee Aarseth (110) remain in wrestlebacks.

Competition resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday with Round 3 wrestlebacks and championship semifinals.

Boys wrestling

Marian Central 54, LeRoy 12: At Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, the Hurricanes rolled past LeRoy in their quarterfinal matchup at the IHSA Class 1A Dual Team State Wrestling Tournament.

Andrew Alvarado (132 pounds), Nicolas Astacio (165) and Daniel French (190) each won by pin fall. Anthony Alanis (113) and Brayden Teunissen (126) picked up wins by tech fall.

Marian will face Roxana, a 48-30 winner over Tolono Unity, in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday. Third-place and title matches are scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Boys swimming

IHSA Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships: At FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Cary-Grove co-op’s Drew Watson will swim in the A Finals (top 8) on Saturday after finishing eighth in Friday’s 200-yard individual medley preliminaries.

Watson (1:50.07) narrowly edged out St. Charles East’s Kyle Algrim (1:50.22) for the final spot in the A Finals. The next eight fastest will compete in B Finals (9th-16th).

Watson also will swim in the B Finals of the 100 backstroke after taking ninth at 49.69 seconds. The eighth-place finisher went 49.60.

Watson joined Kasparas Venslauskas, Noah Brereton and Connor Chan on the Trojans’ 200 medley relay earn a spot in the B finals with 16th-place effort in 1:34.24.

Venslauskas will compete in 100 breaststroke B Finals after placing 15th (56.50 seconds). Venslauskas also finished 18th in the 200 IM.

Brereton will swim in the 500 freestyle B Finals following a 15th-place effort (4:37.11).

Chan placed 25th in the 50 freestyle. Mason Gaylord was 35th in the 100 breaststroke.

Watson, Brereton, Chan and Victor Praczkowski placed 20th in the 400 free relay.