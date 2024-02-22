Boys swimming: Crystal Lake South senior Drew Watson, Cary-Grove co-op excited for latest state opportunity

Cary-Grove co-op's Drew Watson swims the 200-yard individual medley earlier this season at the Fox Valley Conference Invite at Woodstock North High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Cary-Grove co-op coach Scott Lattyak said he hasn’t had many swimmers display a work ethic and motor quite like Drew Watson.

“Just his presence helps everyone push harder,” Lattyak said. “He works so hard. He sets the tone in practice for everyone and he keeps it fun and spirited. He’s always pushing, and he just never seems to get tired.”

Watson, a senior at Crystal Lake South, leads a strong group of C-G co-op swimmers into Friday’s and Saturday’s IHSA Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

For the second year in a row, C-G co-op, which also draws athletes from Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South and Prairie Ridge, are sending nine entries to state, including two relays. No other area team had one.

Watson qualified in four events, and senior Connor Chan (Crystal Lake Central), juniors Noah Brereton (CLS) and Kasparas Venslauskas (CLC) all qualified in three. Sophomore Mason Gaylord (PR) and junior Victor Praczkowski (CLS) made it in one.

Cary-Grove co-op's Drew Watson celebrates with the trophy after his team cruised to the Fox Valley Conference Invite championship earlier this season at Woodstock North High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Cary-Grove co-op finished second at the Stevenson Sectional last week. Lattyak said the team wasn’t looking to win the meet, with host Stevenson among the top teams in the state. Still, taking second showed how far they have come.

Two weeks ago, the Trojans swept the Fox Valley Conference Invite – the program’s 16th FVC title in 17 years – by winning all 22 events (varsity and JV combined).

“Day to day, watching them work hard to reach their goals has been extremely rewarding,” Lattyak said. “Specifically, the Buffalo Grove Invite midseason stands out in my mind. We had a really great meet. A lot of these guys decided to go for their personal best times just to see where they were at.

“Ever since then, they’ve really gotten after it.”

Watson, the 2023 Northwest Herald Boys Swimmer of the Year, will look to end his high school career on a high note. Watson will compete in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke, trying to beat last year’s finishes at state where he took eighth and 10th, respectively.

The top 16 swimmers in each event during Friday’s preliminaries will advance to Saturday’s finals, which are split into A finals (first to eighth place) and B finals (ninth to 16th).

Watson also will lead off two relays for the Trojans. Watson, Venslauskas, Brereton and Chan will compete in the 200 medley relay, and Watson, Praczkowski, Brereton and Chan in the 400 free relay.

Watson, who will swim next year at NCAA Division I Miami (Ohio), said he would like to qualify in the A finals in both of his individual events, but noted the competition this year is very tough.

Watson is seeded 10th in the 200 IM (1:52.12) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (50.11). His goal is a 1:49 in the 200 IM and 49 seconds in the 100 backstroke. Those would represent career bests.

“In my senior class, we’ve got some fast guys all across the state, so it’s going to be hard for me to get those A final spots that I want really bad,” Watson said. “I really put in the work this season. I really took away last year that it’s never going to come easy, especially at these state meets. I’ve got to work hard, just trust the process with it and good things will come at the end of the season.”

Lattyak said Watson is always motivating his teammates.

“In practice, right before getting into the pool, he’ll say, ‘Hey, guys, try and keep up with me,’ ” Lattyak said. “And they do. They race it out and he pushes them to go harder. It’s just a real fun experience when they’re being competitive at practice.”

Watson is looking forward to bonding with his teammates one last time.

Cary-Grove co-op's Noah Brereton competes in the 200-yard medley relay at the Fox Valley Conference Invite earlier this season at Woodstock North High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Cary-Grove co-op’s 200 medley relay is seeded 18th (1:34.89) and the 400 free relay is 17th (3:09.59). Brereton is 22nd in the 500 free (4:42.06).

“It means a lot because those are guys putting in all the work with you,” Watson said. “They’re always by your side. You know they’re going to show up and they’re going to have your back and everything. It’s not a one-man show in those relays.”

Watson said he couldn’t have asked for a better high school experience.

“I’ve just really enjoyed the journey,” Watson said. “High school season is like the most fun you have swimming, so I’m really taking that all in and just enjoying the whole experience, whether that’s in practices, meets, pasta parties. Anytime I do something with my teammates, that’s something I always cherish.

“I know that I’ve put in the work. I’m just excited to see how fast I can go.”