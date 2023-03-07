2023 Northwest Herald Boys Swimmer of the Year: Cary-Grove co-op’s Drew Watson

With one year of high school remaining, Cary-Grove co-op junior Drew Watson already has put together a résumé to be proud of.
The Crystal Lake South standout swimmer holds program records for the Trojans in two events: the 200-yard individual medley (1:51.47) and 100 backstroke (50.25). He also is the record holder at South in the 200 IM, 100 backstroke, 100 free (46.68) and 100 breaststroke (59.56).
Trojans seventh-year coach Scott Lattyak has seen many accomplished swimmers come through the co-op, which combines athletes from C-G, South, Crystal Lake Central and Prairie Ridge, and Watson is near the top of that list.
This year, Watson displayed a work ethic not matched by many.
“Drew is a very unique individual and a very hard worker,” Lattyak said. “One of the hardest workers I’ve had. He made some of his biggest improvements in the pool this year. He’s disciplined and always finding new ways to get faster. He motivates all the other guys on the team and he is just an extremely dedicated athlete to the sport.
“It’s awesome we get another year with him.”
Watson and teammate Danial Sanahursky, a senior at South, were named co-Most Valuable Swimmer at the Fox Valley Conference Invite, where the Trojans won their 15th conference championship in 16 years.
That was just the start of an exciting finish to the season for the Trojans, who qualified swimmers in nine events to the IHSA Boys Swimming and Diving State Meet Feb. 24- 25 at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.
Watson qualified in two individual events and advanced to the consolation finals in both, taking eighth in the 200 IM and 10th in the 100 backstroke. Watson also was part of the co-op’s 200 medley relay, along with Sanahurskyj, Connor Chan and Dexter Zielinski, that made it to Day 2 and placed 10th.
For his accomplishments, Watson has been named the 2023 Northwest Herald Boys Swimmer of the Year by the sports staff. Watson is the second straight Trojans swimmer to win in the award. Ben Castro, now a freshman at NCAA Division II Tampa, won last year.
Watson spoke to the Northwest Herald about his junior season, state performance and more.
What were you most proud about this season?
Watson: Winning the sectional title as a team. That was a big goal of ours. I really wanted to win that. All of us together did a great job.
What was the best part about the state?
Watson: For me, I think I think it was my 200 IM. I surprised myself getting second in the consolation final. I jumped from 10th from [the preliminaries]. I was a little shocked seeing the No. 2 next to my name. I did not think I was going to place that high.
You hold numerous records. Which one means the most to you?
Watson: The 100 free because I didn’t think I’d be able to get that this year, especially with Danny [Sanahurskyj] on the team. The 100 free wasn’t really on my radar.
What’s the competition like between teammates?
Watson: Danny and I are really competitive. We like pushing ourselves in practice. That’s probably a reason our team was as fast as we were this year. Practices were always competitive.
What did you do the day after state?
Watson: I slept in and basically just hung out. I did a little bit of homework and went to my cousin’s basketball game.
How did you get your start in swimming?
Watson: My parents threw me on the Huntley Stingrays when I was 5 or 6 years old, and I kind of like it. I was decent, so I stuck with it.
Your twin sister, Avery, also swims. What is it like having a twin sister?
Watson: It’s really competitive. When we were younger, we would finish in about the same times. She got ahead of me at one point, and I wasn’t a big fan of it. Then I grew a little bit. It brings the best out in both of us. She’s starting to get into the backstroke, which is my speciality. I’ll watch her races and try to give her tips. It’s vice versa for me and my fly.
What was something you tried to improve on this year that made you successful?
Watson: Weight training. Getting in the gym, getting stronger and getting bigger. I definitely felt that, especially compared to my freshman year. I just remember swimming in conference as a freshman and how bad the 100 back hurt. I haven’t really had that feeling since. I’ve gone a lot faster, and I think that weight training has really contributed to that.
What is your favorite event?
Watson: The 100 IM because it’s every stroke and every stroke is quick.
What is something that scares you?
Watson: Heights. I can’t do heights.
How do you get ready for a big race?
Watson: I used to listen to music, but I don’t really as much anymore. I like getting behind the blocks early and staying warm, so I’ll bring a sweatshirt or something behind the blocks with me. I just try and clear my head as much as possible. Just breathe and relax.
What would be your dream job?
Watson: Something in real estate. We watch a lot of family TV shows about real estate.
Which teammate makes you laugh?
Watson: Definitely Kasparas Venslauskas. He’s always goofing off and messing around.
Which teammate inspires you?
Watson: Probably Danny [Sanahurskyj] because he goes into every practice really focused. During the sets and stuff, he doesn’t really say much. He’s just focused, determined. He has goals and everything.
If you could hop in a time machine, what athletic contest would you most want to see?
Watson: I would go back and see the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010. I would have been 4, so I don’t remember it too much. Patrick Kane was my favorite player growing up.
What are you looking to improve on the most for next season?
Watson: Definitely my butterfly could us some improvement and my underwaters. I feel like they are there for the first 50 in any event, but they don’t really come back as strong as I’d like them to.