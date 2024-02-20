Life imitates art in ‘Richard III’ at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Tony Award nominee Katy Sullivan takes on the title role in Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s "Richard III," reexamined by Artistic Director Edward Hall, and playing in the Courtyard Theater through March 3. (Photo provided by Jeff Sciortino)

This wonderful interpretation of Shakespeare’s second-longest work is done with integrity, respect and an overt wink and nod by our protagonist Richard III, played adeptly by Patrick Tombs filling in for Katy Sullivan. Tombs leads off the show with the oft-quoted line: “Now is the winter of our discontent,” delivered with a knowing smirk at his audience, and then proceeds to go full tilt to be sure not one voyeur is anything but brimming with contentedness. Besides the sheer physicality of the role in portraying the deformed would-be king, the emotional value of every verse uttered by Tombs and his cohorts had the audience agape from start to finish.

King Edward IV (Demetrios Troy, at center) is with his family – the Princes (puppeteered by Mark Bedard and Mo Shipley), Queen Elizabeth (Jessica Dean Turner), Lord Rivers (Sean Fortunato) and Clarence (Scott Aiello) – in "Richard III," directed by Edward Hall in his first production as Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s artistic director. It plays in the Courtyard Theater through March 3. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

This is a story of the lengths of trickery, deceit and brutality one will go to in order to gain a title and power and to redress the imbalance nature has dealt them. While this could be set in 2024, the tale takes place in the 15th century. To some degree, all the greed and envy sadly apply to world powers today. This makes the design work of Michael Pavelka such a foundational component of the show. His costumes and scenic design are from all eras and parts of the world, even into the future. He easily unified the ensemble, who toil as Richard’s henchmen, with masks that are terrifying yet achieve anonymity.

George, Duke of Clarence (Scott Aiello) is surrounded by the ensemble of "Richard III." (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

The utility, simplicity and almost futuristic design of the set is brilliant. It is used by the actors to carry out unspeakable deeds. While there is (with apt warnings) some gore, it is necessary to carry through the message of the extreme ferocity Richard is willing to embrace in order to achieve his goals. A nod must be made to sound designer Pornchanok Kanchanabanca, who used a dripping-water sound magnified to foreshadow a waterboarding torture scene.

Clearly, director Edward Hall had a vision, and it was carried through via all the senses. The fact that you could hear a pin drop in the theater between verses meant everyone was holding their breath for the next shoe (or ax) to drop. The vaudeville act of weaponry is a marvel to watch.

There are so many authentic performances, but a nod should go to Yao Dogbe for his committed portrayal of the Duke of Buckingham, who misguidedly believes he is Richard’s oracle. In addition, Demetrios Troy as the Earl of Richmond/King Edward is fully committed every moment on stage, and, finally, the hydraulics-aided appearance of Tyrell, played by E.M. Davis, is the eeriest arrival of evil nursemaid/nanny that will ever hit the stage.

This brutal tale of history as interpreted by the company, director and design team honors Shakespeare’s words through the pure emotion of delivery, commitment and artistry by all on stage. It easily is felt and understood by even the most freshmen of students of his works. Bravo all around.

• Mary Beth Euker is a founding director of Cricket Theatre Company in Lake Zurich; has appeared in shows at Devonshire Theatre in Skokie and Woodstock Opera House; and directs at Lake Zurich Middle School North and Spencer Loomis Elementary.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Richard III”

WHERE: Chicago Shakespeare’s Courtyard Theater on Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Through March 3

COST: Tickets start at $38

INFORMATION: www.chicagoshakes.com, 312-595-5600